Texas is coming to Idaho as Austin-based Americana group Band of Heathens is set to headline the upcoming Sawtooth Valley Gathering, June 22-25, in Stanley.
The Band of Heathens is a rock and roll band that has been gaining popularity since the mid-2000s. It was voted “Best New Band” in 2007 at the Austin Music Awards as well as several awards such as “Best Duo/Group of the Year” and “New Emerging Artist” from the Americana Music Honors and Awards. Currently, The Band of Heathens holds a 2023 number-one album and a number-three single, according to the festival organizers.
“I am overwhelmed by the blending of talent, musicians, performers, and artists who will play our Sawtooth Valley Gathering stages this summer,” said James Fowler, founder of SVG. “There is a musician, band and performer for everyone, raising the bar for 2023.”
Adding to the line-up is Molly Sides & Friends, a Hailey, Idaho, native and the front lady and lead singer of the beautifully brazen all-girl Thunderpussy.
SVG brings some of the best songwriters and musicians to the stage at the foot of the majestic Sawtooth Mountains with several venues, including three outdoor stages. There are late-night shows at the Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall and the Kasino Club, along with DJs and other performers.
Boise Rock School will be making their Sawtooth Valley Gathering debut. Founded in 2008, Boise Rock School is an independent, nonprofit arts education organization with after-school programs, ongoing enrollment, summer camps and outreach programs throughout Idaho. These young performers will wow everyone with a focus on creativity through songwriting, recording, skills learning and performance.
More SVG debuts include Nick Delffs, a multi-talented musician who plays almost every instrument on his latest EP, “Childhood Pastimes,” and projects a fantastic sense of rhythm. In addition, the Boise-based musician, visual storyteller and performance artist St. Terrible will also make his Sawtooth debut. From the beautiful to the bizarre, his work is eclectic and ever-changing in its sound, form and presentation.
SVG said they are also excited to have the Nashville-based troubadour Steve Poltz perform for his third Sawtooth appearance. Poltz is an inspiration and connects to an audience with an everlasting appeal. The Associated Press dubbed him “part busker, part Iggy Pop and part Robin Williams, a freewheeling folkie with a quick wit and big heart.”
Live music will take place Thursday, June 22, and Sunday, June 25, at Mountain Village Resort, a long-time SVG sponsor, and the Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, thanks to the Town of Stanley, on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. On-site and off-site camping will be available, from Wednesday, June 21, through Monday, June 26.
As of Thursday, a full, four-day adult ticket cost $244, with other packages, plus camping options and late-night shows, also for sale.
Since the inception of the Sawtooth Valley Gathering, giving back to the Sawtooth Valley community and others to support the endeavor has been part of the Festival’s mission. This summer, for every festival, single, two-day, and three-day pass purchased, $1 is donated to nonprofits, including the Stanley School Parents Association, the Stanley Sawtooth Rural Fire Department, Sawtooth Search & Rescue, and the Salmon River Clinic.
