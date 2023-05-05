Sawtooth Valley Gathering 2

The Sawtooth Valley Gathering brings some of the bestsongwriters and musicians to the stage at the foot of the majestic Sawtooth Mountains.

Texas is coming to Idaho as Austin-based Americana group Band of Heathens is set to headline the upcoming Sawtooth Valley Gathering, June 22-25, in Stanley.

The Band of Heathens is a rock and roll band that has been gaining popularity since the mid-2000s. It was voted “Best New Band” in 2007 at the Austin Music Awards as well as several awards such as “Best Duo/Group of the Year” and “New Emerging Artist” from the Americana Music Honors and Awards. Currently, The Band of Heathens holds a 2023 number-one album and a number-three single, according to the festival organizers.

“I am overwhelmed by the blending of talent, musicians, performers, and artists who will play our Sawtooth Valley Gathering stages this summer,” said James Fowler, founder of SVG. “There is a musician, band and performer for everyone, raising the bar for 2023.”

