Ballet Sun Valley has postponed its summer 2020 festival due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s program will see 25 dancers from Seattle-based dance company Pacific Northwest Ballet perform at the Sun Valley Pavilion, but the previously scheduled dates of July 13-14 have been shifted to Aug. 23 and 25.
“We are thrilled that Pacific Northwest Ballet is available for the new dates,” said Robert Smelick, founder of Ballet Sun Valley. “We are very hopeful that the uncertainties of the COVID-19 virus will resolve such that the late August performances will be possible. However, we remain firmly committed, along with the [Sun Valley] Resort, to the health and safety of dancers, audience and staff. If by mid-July, all parties are comfortable with late August performances, tickets will go on sale Aug. 1.”
Peter Boal, artistic director of Pacific Northwest Ballet, reiterated all parties’ commitment to public health and safety, and also voiced hopeful excitement at being able to perform with Ballet Sun Valley for the first time.
“As an attendee at last year’s festival, I was moved by seeing ballet performed with the dramatic architecture of the Sun Valley Pavilion and nestled in Sun Valley’s stunning mountain landscape,” he said. “This opportunity will be very special for us because our dancers will be back on stage after our company had to close its season because of the COVID-19 virus.”
If able to go ahead in late August, the festival will see a number of performances and a tuition-free Education Intensive. As Smelick said, a firm plan and schedule will likely be settled on in mid-July and tickets should become available Aug. 1.
Keep an eye on balletsunvalley.org for updates.
