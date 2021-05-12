Over the years, Ballet Sun Valley has continuously raised the bar for Pavilion performances, and after pirouetting last year to produce a virtual festival, the organization is planning two fully in-person festivals this summer, once again upping the ante.
Rather than just one performance series, this year Ballet Sun Valley is doubling its offerings at the Pavilion with open-air, in-person performances set for July 12-13 and Aug. 22-23.
“We are very excited to present two festivals,” said Kelli Quinlan, executive director of Ballet Sun Valley. “BSV’s summer season furthers the organization’s mission of bringing new talent to the Pavilion. This year’s performances will be a memorable experience as we come back together as a community to enjoy the best of ballet.”
Ballet Sun Valley founder Bob Smelick recently remarked that the Sun Valley Pavilion has “an emerging reputation in the ballet world as being a perfect venue,” and this year artists from some of the nation’s most prestigious ballet companies will convene in Sun Valley for the July festival. Alongside dancers from The Washington Ballet, the Pacific Northwest Ballet and others, the full roster will feature Karina González and Connor Walsh of the Houston Ballet, Harrison Coll and Indiana Woodward of the New York City Ballet and Sasha de Sola, Aaron Robinson and Misa Kuranaga of the San Francisco Ballet.
“These are some of the top dancers in the country and they’re all fresh faces to Sun Valley,” Smelick said.
The two nights will feature two distinct, completely different programs, including beloved classical pieces and some brand new, never-before-seen premiere performances.
In August, the Pavilion will host BalletX, Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet, which The New Yorker described as a “place of choreographic innovation” and Dance Magazine lauded as an “epicenter of creation.”
“[BalletX] is one of the most sought-after leading contemporary ballet companies in the country,” Smelick said. “They’re a real favorite known for their creativity and innovation—these will be nights you don’t want to miss.”
In addition to the two summer festivals, Ballet Sun Valley is partnering with Pacific Northwest Ballet and San Francisco Ballet schools for its summer educational programs, and with the Boston Ballet for the Adaptive Dance Education Program in the fall.
This week’s announcement comes shortly after Ballet Sun Valley’s procurement of a sprung floor—a professional, adaptable dance floor that will enable the organization to produce more ballet performances throughout the year and at various venues. The sprung floor not only enables the two summer festivals and the educational programs, but also provides Ballet Sun Valley with the opportunity to plan some autumn performances at the Argyros Performing Arts Center.
For up-to-date information on the Ballet’s plans for the summer, visit balletsunvalley.org. Seating and ticketing information will be announced in mid-June and will keep in line with whatever local, state and national health and safety guidelines may be in place.
