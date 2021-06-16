Over a dozen artists from premier ballet companies in the U.S. will present four outdoor performances at the Sun Valley Pavilion on July 12-13 and Aug. 22-23, Ballet Sun Valley announced this week.
The festivals include four nights of dance with programs spanning the full spectrum of ballet, from modern-day favorites to classical ballet repertoire.
“For many of the artists these two festivals will mark their first return to the stage in front of a live audience in over 18 months,” Ballet Sun Valley stated.
The July festival will feature works by George Balanchine, Danielle Rowe, Jessica Lang, Edwaard Liang, Stanton Welch and Justin Peck. Two curated gala performances next month will showcase artists from the Houston Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and The Washington Ballet.
Also in July, Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Elle Macy, Dylan Wald, Leah Terada and Miles Pertl will perform Alejandro Cerrudo’s new work “Future Memory” in front of a live audience for the first time. The piece has only been performed digitally, according to Ballet Sun Valley.
The July festival weekend also includes Ballet Sun Valley’s Dance Education Program, taught by artists from San Francisco Ballet and faculty from Pacific Northwest Ballet School. In-person instruction will take place July 12-14 at the Sun Valley Community School and Wood River Community YMCA.
Ballet Sun Valley’s August dance festival will showcase dancers from contemporary Philadelphia ballet company BalletX. The Aug. 22 pavilion performance will feature Matthew Neenan’s ballet “Sunset, o639 Hours” with live musical accompaniment on stage. On Aug. 23, the company will perform an assortment of works from Nicolo Fonte, Amy Seiwert, Jorma Elo and Gustavo Ramirez Sansano.
For tickets, which go on sale today, visit balletsunvalley.org/ or call 208-622-2135.
