As the final installment of The Community Library’s Summer Speaker Series, best-selling author Patrick Radden Keefe spoke at Forest Service Park in Ketchum about his new book “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Family” on Wednesday, July 28.
For the roughly 310 people who watched him speak—230 in person, another 80 on the livestream—the event came at an interesting time: Early this month, Purdue Pharma, the Sackler’s company, agreed to a multi-billion-dollar settlement for its role in the American opioid epidemic—something Keefe has tracked for years as an investigative journalist.
Over his career, Keefe has written extensive, thoroughly reported narrative pieces. There was one common thread he kept returning to: drugs. He became fascinated by black market economies. Around 2010, he encountered a riddle: a sudden surge of heroin coming from Mexico.
“There was a huge community of American consumers, who hadn’t started out buying heroin on the street,” Keefe said. “They started out with a prescription for painkillers.”
The opioid overdoses killed nearly 500,000 people in the U.S. between 1999-2019, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Keefe traced the lineage back to OxyContin, a “blockbuster painkiller,” which he said has made over $35 billion.
With popular books like “Dreamland” or “Dopesick” already giving an overview of the opioid crisis, Keefe wanted to approach the story from a fresh angle. He examined the Sackler family, the dynasty who privately owns Purdue Pharma.
“I wanted to tell a story that would be a family saga about three generations of this American family, about the way they made their fortune and burnished their reputation,” Keefe said.
Seeing their name on the Sackler Museum at Harvard or the Sackler Wing at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, he became vaguely aware of the family years ago. However, he assumed these philanthropists accumulated their wealth in the robber baron days.
“To me it was a bit distant, like Carnegie or Rockefeller,” Keefe said.
As it turns out, they made their money mostly in the past 70 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Despite their showing up at places from the Louvre to the Sackler Medical School at the University of Tel Aviv, their name was nowhere to be found on the Purdue website. This paradox intrigued Keefe. As one Irish journalist put it, “they had an edifice complex,” Keefe recalled.
The story of the Sacklers is a quintessential tale of the American dream. European Jewish immigrants Isaac and Sophie Sackler moved to Brooklyn in the early 20th century. They had three sons: Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond. After watching their father lose everything in the Great Depression, the boys developed a “keen entrepreneurial instinct,” Keefe said. With encouragement from their parents, all three became doctors.
Arthur Sackler, an “energetic, charismatic, brilliant” hustler, began working at a Queens insane asylum in the 1950s, Keefe said. A “brutal” place, the facility still used electroshock therapy and lobotomies to treat patients with schizophrenia and depression. His brothers followed him to this job, and they all idealized a chemical solution to spare people this indignity.
According to Keefe’s book, the true genius of Arthur Sackler was fully realized when he got into pharmaceutical advertising. After World War II ended, the invention of penicillin and other new drugs from Pfizer heralded in a new and unfamiliar retail drug landscape.
Sackler’s wealth began to expand when he started advertising valium. He realized that companies should not market to patients, Keefe said—they should market to doctors, because they are the ones writing prescriptions. So, Sackler had doctors sell to doctors—according to Keefe’s book, embellishing the benefits and diminishing the harm.
Arthur bought for his two younger brothers Purdue Pharma, a pharmaceutical company based out of Greenwich Village in New York City. At the time, it was known for products like ear wax remover, laxative and disinfectant scrub.
In the 1980s, Purdue got into pain management, just as the medical officials in the United States started reevaluating how to manage pain, Keefe said. The company produced MS Contin, a morphine drug for cancer patients. The “Contin” coating allowed the painkiller to be time-released into the bloodstream. This would later be used as a defense against claims of addictiveness, Keefe said; it could not be habit forming if there were no highs and lows, the logic went. MS Contin became Purdue’s most successful drug to date.
Although Arthur Sackler died in 1987, Keefe said his spirit lived on at Purdue—particularly in the painkiller market. In 1996, the company created OxyContin by wrapping oxycodone—a powerful opioid—in Contin. Their tagline was: “OxyContin: the one to start with and the one to stay with.”
Taking inspiration from Arthur Sackler, Keefe said, Purdue employed an army of sales representatives to aggressively push the product to doctors, claiming—falsely, as we’d learn—that OxyContin’s unique combination made it non-addictive. When the sales pitch didn’t work, the company wined and dined them, Keefe wrote.
In the early days of the drug, as more Americans became addicted and overdosed, the drug company doubled their profits each year, he said.
For a while, the Sackler family deflected attention and dodged lawsuits. That changed in 2017 when Keefe wrote a piece for The New Yorker investigating the Sackler family. Dominoes began to fall. The attorney general of Massachusetts went after not just the company but individual members of the Sackler family for duplicity. Twenty-five other states followed suit.
Earlier this month, Purdue agreed to a $4.5 billion settlement for its role in the nationwide opioid crisis. It does not require the company to admit to wrongdoing.
“Relative to the costs of the damage, it’s a drop in the bucket,” Keefe said on Wednesday. “They have an $11 billion fortune and they’re going to pay out this $4.5 billion over 9 years. If you do the math, they’re never going to have to touch the principal.”
Learning this, readers may feel dismayed. Goliath walked away mostly unscathed. But, if nothing else, the audience Wednesday could take some solace in the work Keefe put towards unearthing the details. During his writing process, he was threatened by legal action and was spied on by a private investigator, he said. With no cooperation from the family, he completed the book almost entirely by gathering material from litigation, insiders, internal emails and accounts of meetings. All of this just to keep storytelling alive—exactly what The Community Library had in mind with the Summer Speaker Series.
“The library’s theme this summer ... to challenge our expectations and perceptions has been to read fearlessly,” Community Library Programs and Education Manager Martha Williams said. “If you like to do this, I recommend to you anything by Patrick Radden Keefe.”
If you missed Keefe talk, the livestream recording is available on The Community Library’s website.
