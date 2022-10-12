During the 26th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival last week, organizers offered a bit of something for everyone. At the Folklife Fair on Saturday in Hailey, bagpipers played in formation, top, as part of a day full of music, dancing, food and demonstrations. During the For Love of Lamb tasting event in Ketchum on Friday, a team from Rasberrys bistro in Ketchum dished out tasty bites of lamb at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, center. In sheepdog competitions north of Hailey, crafty canines showed off their skills, center-right. Dancers in traditional costumes at the Folklife Fair drew applause from large crowds under sunny skies, right. During the Trailing of the Sheep parade Sunday in Ketchum, Peruvian musicians and dancers preceded the highlight of the event, the passing of a large band of sheep, lower-right. During the Sheepherding Stories event Sunday in Ketchum, historian Jerry Seiffert, left, told tales of the trade with sheep ranchers John Peavey and Tom Peavey, lower-left.

