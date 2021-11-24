The Turkey Trot is back and better than ever.
What does Thanksgiving mean to you? The Pilgrims? Carb loading? Dozing off in an armchair while watching football? Awkward conversations with extended family?
Wrong. All wrong. It’s about cardio.
Thursday’s fun run/walk is 5k. That’s 3.1 miles. I did that math all by myself. Down with the metric system!
Mashed potatoes and stuffing? No thanks. I will be having a glass of raw eggs.
While you’re spending time “spending quality time” with your “loved ones” I will be fighting for glory. I will be the champion of Thanksgiving.
The trot will begin at Sturtevants in Hailey and loop participants through the Draper Preserve and Della View subdivision. Face covers and social distancing required.
Dogs are required on leash. You wouldn’t want them to chase after the turkeys who are trotting, minding their own business.
Participants will need to register for the event and select a start time. The first 400 to sign up will receive Buffs at the day of the race.
Singles cost $20, youths cost $10 and a family of four costs $50. The race starts at 10 a.m.
Whiskey Jacques’ is back and better than ever. They’re offering double trouble this weekend with DJ Locomotive and DJ Funkhauzen.
Come down to Main Street, throw back some drinks and cut a rug. But please don’t actually cut their rug. The Idaho Mountain Express does not condone any destruction of property. Actually, I think they have hardwood floors. Never mind.
Friday, DJ Locomotive delivers a variety of eclectic beats. Why did the train get in trouble? Because he had loco motives. Ha! I read that on a Laffy Taffy once.
Saturday, DJ Funkhauzen will lay down some disco jams. They say disco is dead. Oh yeah? Well tell that to the bell-bottom jeans in my closet. The guy at the store told me they are are still chic.
Admission is free. Tunes start at 9 p.m.
Word to the wise: Whiskey Jacques’ does not only serve whiskey. It also serves, beer, wine, etc. You would probably get a Diet Coke if you ask nice enough.
Ballet Idaho will present “The Nutcracker” at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2011 W. Cesar Chavez Lane in Boise on Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 5.
“Both kids and kids at heart will enjoy the playful charm of the mice, the magical transformation of The Nutcracker Prince and the dreamlike adventure that takes Clara to The Land of Sweets,” the Ballet stated in a press release.
Children from the Ballet Idaho Academy will join the performance to enliven the stage with professional company members, company apprentices and participants in the Ballet’s trainee program. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by The Boise Phil orchestra, along with Opera Idaho’s children’s choir.
Tickets for this season’s performance are on sale and available online at morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-2. General show information and a full list of performance times can be found at balletidaho.org/thenutcracker/
