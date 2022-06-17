The city of Ketchum will host a Summer Solstice celebration at Warm Springs Preserve June 21, 2-10 p.m., to thank the community for their help in securing this land.
Unfortunately, this will be the longest day of the year. On the bright side, every day will get gradually less bright afterwards. The sun and I are mortal enemies. For some reason it has a vendetta against my pasty, Irish skin.
There will be a kids area, a photo booth and food and drink vendors. Hogan & Moss, The Pisten Bullys, The Powell Brothers and Grateful will perform.
All proceeds from the silent auction will go toward maintenance, repair and improvements to the preserve. Silent auction items include a 2022-2023 Sun Valley Season Pass, a one-night getaway at the Limelight Hotel, a full day of sailing in San Francisco Bay hosted by the commodore of the South Beach Yacht Club and life-size dog sculpture painted by local artists.
A life-sized painted sculpture is the perfect kind of dog. It won’t pee on your carpet. It won’t bark at the mailman. It won’t chew up the furniture. It won't run away even though it's supposed to be your best friend. Plus, it will be pretty colors! I shall name it Pepper Jack.
Merchandise will be available for purchase, including T-shirts, stickers, water bottles, bags, coffee mugs and dog collars. I’ll have to get one for Pepper Jack.
Let me tell you, it can be tough to sell merchandise. Not one person has bought one of the “Around Town with Joey Thyne” hoodies or oven mitts yet. So what if they're $250 and $200 (plus shipping and handling), respectively?
There will be information booths for the city and the Wood River Land Trust. Donations are accepted.
Parking will not be allowed at the event location. Mountain Rides’ blue route will be running, and they will also run a dog-friendly shuttle to and from the event from both the Greyhawk parking lot and the YMCA. Hopefully Pepper Jack will be coming home with me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In