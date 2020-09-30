Each weekend in October, the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum will screen a different documentary (or “rockumentary”) about some of the most iconic performers of the rock ’n’ roll era.
The Rocktober series will kick off with a cinematic classic, Martin Scorsese’s 1976 documentary “The Last Waltz,” which captures The Band’s farewell concert on Thanksgiving in San Francisco.
Tickets are on sale now for “The Last Waltz” at $15 apiece. The film will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Seating will be spaced out and limited in The Argyros’ Tierney Theater.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday night for the following week’s screening of 1984’s “Stop Making Sense.” Jonathan Demme’s Talking Heads documentary is widely considered one of the greatest concert films ever made, both for the band’s performance and for Demme’s cinematic technique. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
At the same time the following Friday, The Argyros will screen “Madonna: Truth or Dare,” in which director Alek Keshishian follows the pop icon on her 1990 “Blond Ambition” World Tour. The film is rated R for “strong sexual dialogue and situations” and, as such, minors will not be admitted.
Next up, on Friday, Oct. 23, Martin Scorsese returns to the director’s chair for his acclaimed 2008 Rolling Stones rockumentary “Shine a Light.” The film weaves together concert footage and exclusive interviews and candid backstage footage of the band.
Rounding out the series—and completing a five-decade musical and cinematic journey—is last year’s Bruce Springsteen album film “Western Stars” on Friday, Oct. 30.
Springsteen himself takes the director’s chair alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, taking the audience along his creative path through yet another hit album.
Tickets for each screening will go on sale one week prior to showtime. Social distancing and other health and safety guidelines will be observed. Visit theargyros.org for tickets and details.
