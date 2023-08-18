ARCH Community Housing Trust, a local organization that supports housing initiatives in the Wood River Valley, is hosting a fundraising event in Hailey meant to draw larger crowds and make donations more accessible than they are at more formal galas.
ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith said that the free event, proposed by local philanthropist Pete Lemman—who is also the owner of the garage hosting the event on Aug. 23—will have a vintage MG sports car open for bidding, as well as a series of artworks by local talent Gunnar Sand.
“[Lemman] is a friend of ARCH and he came forward with this idea, and we thought we could execute it. It’s exciting,” Griffith said.
The hangar is near the airport, off Lear Lane and across from Evans Plumbing. Perhaps most exciting is a pledge by another local philanthropist, Jamie Herberger, to match funds raised up to $1 million at the event.
“We’re hoping to get further along toward our goal of raising $2 million against Jamie’s $1 million; so we’d have $3 million in total,” she said.
This is the third year that Herberger has matched donations and given $1 million. The first million dollars was used largely in accordance with $900,000 worth of ARPA funds to build eight single-family units in the Sunbeam neighborhood of Hailey to serve households that earn up to 140% of the area median income.
The second million dollar donation was used to build homes for Blaine County School District employees on school district property. This year’s match will be put towards funding employee housing for the city of Bellevue.
In past years, ARCH has hosted fundraising events that are perhaps more traditional: formal affairs that require a ticket and include paddle-raising bidding on a variety of expensive items and experiences.
This short, two-hour event will—organizers hope—bring more attendees and more donations. In addition to the art by Sand, there will be other works in Lemman’s collection on display.
Lemman’s son, who owns the TNT Tap Room in Ketchum, will be providing beer, wine and light snacks for all who come.
Sand is an accomplished artist who paints striking abstract scenes in a variety of color palettes.
“[Art] may provide harmony, trigger a memory, give inspiration, or provoke a viewer. I express myself in the abstract form because of its unique ability to be all of these things to different people dependent on their own life,” he said on his website.
The event starts at 5 p.m. ￼
