ARCH Community Housing Trust, a local organization that supports housing initiatives in the Wood River Valley, is hosting a fundraising event in Hailey meant to draw larger crowds and make donations more accessible than they are at more formal galas.

ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith said that the free event, proposed by local philanthropist Pete Lemman—who is also the owner of the garage hosting the event on Aug. 23—will have a vintage MG sports car open for bidding, as well as a series of artworks by local talent Gunnar Sand.

“[Lemman] is a friend of ARCH and he came forward with this idea, and we thought we could execute it. It’s exciting,” Griffith said.

