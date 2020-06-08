The Hailey Tree Committee announced that this year’s ArborFest will go forward this Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The traditional activities typically associated with ArborFest will be absent this year due to public health concerns, but the Tree Committee will celebrate by giving out 135 saplings to community members.
For those who wish to pick up a sapling, ArborFest will proceed at both The Hope Garden at First Avenue and Walnut Street in Hailey, and at Roberta McKercher Park at Third Avenue and Cedar Street in Hailey.
All the trees were grown at the University of Idaho and include Ponderosa pine, lodgepole pine, Rocky Mountain juniper, western arch, bur oak, oakleaf sumac, Big Tooth maple, thinleaf alder and western white pine, the Idaho state tree. Tree care information will be made available.
Though all the trees are free, the committee requests that recipients make donations to The Hunger Coalition. Both food and monetary donations will be accepted.
For more information, contact Tree Committee Chairperson Linda Ries at plries@yahoo.com or Mike McKenna at mike@valleychamber.org.
