Get ready for a night of musical delight as vivacious entertainer Amy Trail brings her sensational piano bar-style show, “Amy Trail’s Pajama Party,” to The Mint in Hailey on July 22. This wide-ranging event is set to transform The Mint into the ultimate destination for a night of laughter, naughty fun, and incredible live music.
“I started my music journey in the church choir at First Baptist Church in Jerome,” Trail told the Express. “My mom was in the choir and she is a beautiful singer. Through watching her, I got the performing bug.”
From there, she took many years of piano and voice lessons and got a full-ride music scholarship at the University of New Orleans, where Trail majored in jazz studies. After college she got a job at one of the most famous piano bars in the world, Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans.
“I played there for 15 years before COVID shuttered all music venues in New Orleans,” Trail said. With no one to play for, Trail moved home to Idaho and made “a huge career pivot” to become an instructional designer.
Considering herself, “loosely retired from show biz,” Trail was enjoying her new job and not planning on continuing to pursue a professional music career.
Once again, though, life had other plans.
The genesis of her return to the stage unfolded during a snowshoeing adventure last winter when Trail found herself in the company of two friends in Stanley. As the weekend went on, one friend’s determination to find Trail a piano to play became evident. Half-jokingly, Trail threw down the challenge: “You find me a piano and a mic,” she said, “and I’ll play a show for you guys.”
Little did Trail know her friend’s tenacity. A call to the Mint resulted in Trail securing an opening gig at the iconic Hailey venue that night. Although unprepared for a performance, Trail quickly readied herself, donning her finest “sh---y sweater” to mask the day’s whiskey-drinking and snow-trudging adventures.
With the stage set and an eager audience, Trail delivered a sensational two-hour set, regaling the crowd with the best (and worst) songs of yesteryear and her trademark mix of dirty jokes, one-liners, and captivating stage banter.
Trail’s music inspiration hails from Steely Dan, Carole King, Rickie Lee Jones, Michael McDonald and Prince.
“My piano bar inspirations are Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton and all of the old-school entertainers like Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, Doris Day, etc.,” Trail said. “I also take inspiration from random things like looks on people’s faces in the audience, weird song requests and the amusing things that the audience does and says while intoxicated.”
After an enchanting journey into The Mint’s basement green room—a space steeped in history and allure—Trail left wondering what wild shenanigans had taken place there. Inspired by this extraordinary experience, Trail couldn’t resist the call to create something even more remarkable. So, “Amy Trail’s Pajama Party” was born—an evening of entertainment that promises to be a riotous celebration of music, humor and unabashed revelry.
The “Amy Trail’s Pajama Party” is not your average night out. Get ready for outrageous prizes for the best pajamas, as the audience is invited to don their most whimsical sleepwear. Expect an evening filled with infectious music, likely-naughty performances, and an atmosphere of revelry that will leave you begging for more.
“I’m not afraid to push the line. I want people to let loose, have too much to drink, buy a sexy pair of pajamas and sing along to all of their favorite song requests and forever become a fan of the Pajama Party,” Trail said.
