”Amy Trail’s Pajama Party” promises to be a night of laughter, entertainment, and, quite possibly, a few surprises on July 22 at The Mint.

Get ready for a night of musical delight as vivacious entertainer Amy Trail brings her sensational piano bar-style show, “Amy Trail’s Pajama Party,” to The Mint in Hailey on July 22. This wide-ranging event is set to transform The Mint into the ultimate destination for a night of laughter, naughty fun, and incredible live music.

“I started my music journey in the church choir at First Baptist Church in Jerome,” Trail told the Express. “My mom was in the choir and she is a beautiful singer. Through watching her, I got the performing bug.”

From there, she took many years of piano and voice lessons and got a full-ride music scholarship at the University of New Orleans, where Trail majored in jazz studies. After college she got a job at one of the most famous piano bars in the world, Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans.

