Alturas Institute’s 7th Annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women” conference continues today, Sept. 1. This session’s guest speakers investigate what it means to be a “woman of courage.” David Adler, the president of the institute, moderates most of the discussions.
“We ask our speakers, all courageous women, to offer their views on how women can summon the courage to stand up, speak out and do the right thing to improve their lives and the life of the nation,” Adler said.
This event will also honor the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was supposed to attend the 2020 conference before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ginsburg died last September.
“Justice Ginsburg was a woman for the ages,” Adler said. “Her persistence in fighting for gender equality and equal protection of the law will be one of her great legacies, and gifts to the American people. Her courage in fighting for this great cause has inspired many to pick up the cudgels and join the movement.”
They will celebrate her life by presenting a posthumous award, The John and Abigail Adams Award, to Ginsburg’s granddaughter, the prominent lawyer/activist Clara Spera. Spera will reminisce about the Supreme Court Justice’s life and career.
Pulitzer-prize winner Elizabeth Becker spoke Tuesday about the courage of war reporters. Her latest book, “You Don’t Belong Here,” details three female journalists who broke gender barriers while reporting on the Vietnam War.
“I feel pleased that somehow I have inspired younger women (and men, I hope) who undoubtedly will surpass my achievements,” Becker said.
This morning, Dorothy Wickendon, executive editor of the New Yorker, will discuss her new book “The Agitators,” which highlights women who fought for abolition and civil rights.
“As I was writing ‘The Agitators,’ about three phenomenally courageous women of the 19th century, I began equating ‘exceptional’ with ‘dangerous’,” Wickenden said in an interview prior to the conference. “That would be any member of the female sex who dares to work for social and political equality.”
Wickenden will use her book as a launching pad to talk about democracy, race, political organization and much more.
“We’re all bombarded every day with terrible news—here and around the world—and it’s important periodically to stand back to consider some of the progress this country has made since its founding, how far it still has to go, and what it means to be a proactive citizen,” Wickenden said. “But every generation has to keep fighting for the great truths.”
These are just two of the many inspirational guest speakers.
For a full lineup of all the guest, visit alturasinstitute.com
