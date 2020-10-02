RL Rowsey

R.L. Rowsey performs at Reinheimer Ranch on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Local all-around performer RL Rowsey (seated at the piano) performed at Reinheimer Ranch last weekend, leading an all-star cast of local favorites, including Melodie Taylor-Mauldin and Jon Mauldin (pictured). The Friday and Saturday performances drew large crowds for the latest installment of the socially distanced, outdoor summer performance series Field Daze, organized by Cathy Reinheimer and Lila Claghorn. The program featured light musical and comedy selections, providing fun-filled evenings for all those who attended. For information on future Field Daze performances, visit fielddaze2020.org.

