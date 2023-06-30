Argyros play reading (copy)

Sawtooth Productions’ Jon Kane has brought play readings to the valley for decades, including several works by Idaho native Samuel Hunter.

Without the staging, dynamics and pageantry of a full-scale production, lot of people don’t expect much from play reading, according to local director Jon Kane. More often than not, though, Kane says audiences leave thoroughly entertained.

Kane’s company, Sawtooth Productions, and his partners at Laughing Stock Theatre will be presenting a free reading of Samuel D. Hunter’s award winning play “A Bright New Boise” on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. in the courtyard of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley.

“I get so many people saying readings are much more than they expected. We have great actors in this valley, and it’s fun to work with them in interesting ways,” Kane said.

Samuel D. Hunter

