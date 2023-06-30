Without the staging, dynamics and pageantry of a full-scale production, lot of people don’t expect much from play reading, according to local director Jon Kane. More often than not, though, Kane says audiences leave thoroughly entertained.
Kane’s company, Sawtooth Productions, and his partners at Laughing Stock Theatre will be presenting a free reading of Samuel D. Hunter’s award winning play “A Bright New Boise” on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. in the courtyard of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley.
“I get so many people saying readings are much more than they expected. We have great actors in this valley, and it’s fun to work with them in interesting ways,” Kane said.
The local cast will feature Natalie Battistone, Charlie Coulter, David Janeski, Claudia McCain and Brett Moellenberg.
“Bright New Boise” centers on Will, a disgraced evangelical from northern Idaho who takes a job at a Hobby Lobby store in Boise in order to reconnect with his estranged son, Alex. The film is set entirely in the store’s break room. As employees begin to uncover dark secrets from the Will’s past, and Alex becomes increasingly interested in his reasons for leaving his church, Will must chose whether or not to have a normal life and a healthy relationship with his son, or hold on to the beliefs that have given his life meaning.
“Sam [Hunter] is one of the most extraordinary playwrights of our time, and he wrote this when he was just 30 years old. He’s now 41,” Kane said.
Hunter is originally from Moscow, Idaho, and currently lives in New York City. Hunter is also a MacArthur genius award winner. His play “The Whale” won the 2013 Drama Desk Award and the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. It was recently adapted into film writen by Hunter and directed by Darren Aronofsky. Brendan Fraser won the 2023 Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film.
“‘A Bright New Boise’ is a powerful and fun play set in a Hobby Lobby store in Boise. I am really excited to bring this reading to our community,” Kane said.
Sawtooth Productions was founded in 2015 by Kane as a collaboration between theater artists living and working in New York City and artists in Sun Valley, bringing the best in contemporary drama to both communities. He has been doing theater in the Wood River Valley for more than 25 years, he added.
In addition to Sawtooth Productions, Kane also helped found the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency, a collaboration between The Community Library and Sawtooth Productions to bring out top playwrights and have them develop work here.
To learn more about Sawtooth Productions visit sawtoothproductionsllc.com. St. Thomas Episcopal Church is located at 201 Sun Valley Road. ￼
