ETHEL is an ever-changing organism

{span}ETHEL has released nine feature recordings, performed as guests on 40-plus albums, won a GRAMMY with jazz legend Kurt Elling and performed in 14 countries and 49 states.{/span}

Dorothy Lawson has played cello with ETHEL since its inception. The contemporary classic quartet does not see much difference between Bach and Lizzo.

“What we feel the conversation around music suffers from is the effort to draw boundaries that define styles exclusively, rather than describing the rainbow-like continuity between them, in all its dazzling beauty, intelligence and diversity,” Lawson said.

Ralph Farris, viola player, says they only perform music they adore.

