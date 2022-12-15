The Environmental Resource Center in Ketchum is throwing a party on, Friday, Dec. 16, to celebrate a record-breaking year of service to the community.
The nonprofit’s Holiday Gratitude Party has been on hiatus with the pandemic, but returns from 4:30-8:30 pm. All members and program partners are invited to the ERC office at 471 Washington Avenue in Ketchum for drinks and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year.
“We all know that there are immense changes underway in our community and across Idaho,” said ERC Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux. “Whatever is in store for our future, having a healthy environment is critically important. I am so excited that the ERC was able to step up and really make an impact locally.”
2022 was a banner year for the ERC, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to provide education and resources for residents and visitors to take action and cultivate a healthy environment.
This year, the ERC doubled the number of students who were able to attend hands-on programs on snow science, local wildlife and native plants led by passionate ERC educators, hosting more than 3,000 participants over 100-plus programs.
The organization also doubled the number of acres where its summer fellows hand-pulled invasive weeds minimizing the need for pesticides on some 1,000 acres. At the same time, it doubled the amount of time spent picking up dog waste on trails before it could pollute local streams and rivers, topping 1,000 hours.
In addition, the ERC quadrupled the pounds of aluminum cans, plastic, glass and food collected and sorted at summer events for recycling and compost.
“This was a massive year of growth for us,” said Mollineaux. “Before we dive into 2023 and get back to work, we want to take a breath and thank everyone who made it possible.”
Kingsley Murphy, ERC board chair, agreed.
“None of the work we do is possible without our members and partners,” said Kingsley Murphy, ERC board chair. “Many of them have supported us for 10, 20, almost 30 years. We cannot thank them enough.”
In addition to the holiday gratitude party for members and partners, the ERC kicks off a month-long membership drive this week. All active members are eligible for weekly Friday drawings with prizes, including gift certificates to local restaurants and stores.
New members, and any existing member who brings in a new member, will be entered into the drawings twice. Drawings will run each week from Friday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Jan. 6.
Interested potential members can sign up at the ERC website (www.ercsv.org) or stop by the Ketchum office for more information.
“Be sure to bundle up,” Mollineaux said. ￼
