ERC Service day

Students pose outside the ERC Offices after a day of volunteering in October.

 Express file photo by Willy Cook

The Environmental Resource Center in Ketchum is throwing a party on, Friday, Dec. 16, to celebrate a record-breaking year of service to the community.

The nonprofit’s Holiday Gratitude Party has been on hiatus with the pandemic, but returns from 4:30-8:30 pm. All members and program partners are invited to the ERC office at 471 Washington Avenue in Ketchum for drinks and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year.

“We all know that there are immense changes underway in our community and across Idaho,” said ERC Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux. “Whatever is in store for our future, having a healthy environment is critically important. I am so excited that the ERC was able to step up and really make an impact locally.”

