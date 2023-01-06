empty bowls 2017

Food and art lovers will find something to love at the Empty Bowls Lunch, in which attendees purchase a handcrafted ceramic bowl out of which to eat a variety of soup, chili, salad and other cuisine prepared by local chefs.

Boulder Mountain Clayworks and the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood are bringing back their Empty Bowls event after a year hiatus on Sunday, Jan. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. at the church’s campus on Saddle Road in Ketchum.

This year, the fundraiser will benefit Blaine County Charitable Fund, which works closely with former beneficiary The Hunger Coalition to support local families struggling to make ends meet.

“The transition will help bring awareness and funding to this critical organization that shares much of its purpose with The Hunger Coalition: to create stable and resilient communities in Blaine County,” organizers stated in a press release. “Everyone in the community is encouraged to bring family and friends to Empty Bowls and enjoy a truly memorable and meaningful meal.

