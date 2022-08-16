Elementary, my dear Watson: Liberty turns Sherlock into a farce

From left to right: Neil Brookshire, Aly Wepplo and Jessica Mayne. “Hound of the Baskervilles” plays at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center Aug. 21-Sept. 4.

 Photo courtesy of the Liberty Theatre Company

Everyone loves to solve a puzzle. From true crime podcasts to murder mystery parties, no one can resist a whodunnit.

The godfather of all this intrigue is Arthur Conan Doyle’s timeless detective character Sherlock Holmes. Holmes’ devotion to facts and physical evidence influences police procedurals to this day.

That’s why Sherlock Holmes is such a fascinating character: No matter how clever the audience, he’s always one step ahead.

