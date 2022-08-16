Everyone loves to solve a puzzle. From true crime podcasts to murder mystery parties, no one can resist a whodunnit.
The godfather of all this intrigue is Arthur Conan Doyle’s timeless detective character Sherlock Holmes. Holmes’ devotion to facts and physical evidence influences police procedurals to this day.
That’s why Sherlock Holmes is such a fascinating character: No matter how clever the audience, he’s always one step ahead.
The Liberty Theatre Company will perform “Hound of the Baskervilles” at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center Aug. 18-21, 25-28 and Sept. 1-4. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Over a century old, “Baskervilles” follows Sherlock Holmes’s investigation of a beast terrorizing the town.
The Liberty Theatre troupe rehearsed in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center between Footlight ballerinas stretching in the studio and athletes lifting in the weight room. As they answered questions, the cast and crew laughed together.
Director Neil Brookshire has heard the tales of Sherlock Holmes since he was a kid.
“You’re watching a character with extraordinary but human capabilities; It’s almost a borderline superhero but it never is,” Brookshire said. “There’s a sociopathic quality to the character for sure. It’s engaging and exciting and a little scary, all at the same time. But it’s ultimately satisfying because Sherlock is one of the good guys, as it were.”
In this production three women play 15 roles, transforming it into a farce.
“It will be a fresh take on this story,” Brookshire said. “There’s a lot more humor in it than Arthur Conan Doyle may have intended. He might be upset about what we’re doing, I don’t know. But we’re doing it.”
However, even Doyle’s original work was subversive.
“It was sort of in spite of his fans and ended up being extremely popular and it still is,” Brookshire said.
The show is also a meta commentary on theater itself.
“It is also the story of three actors putting on this play,” Brookshire said.
The actors go through many costumes and set changes. Their body language and staging tell a lot of the story. With a single step, they travel across England. They make a horse out of a piece of string.
“There’s multiple stories to entertain the masses with,” Brookshire said.
Actor Jesse Mayne has been obsessed with Sherlock since the BBC series.
“You don’t know if Sherlock knows what’s going on,” Mayne said. “It’s just so fascinating to watch this person who is so obviously three steps ahead of you. What is he going to figure out?”
While interviewed, Mayne absently plucked the strings of a fiddle, sitting on the edge of the stage.
When she first read the script for “Baskervilles,” she thought, “This play is so kooky and really demanding. It looks so hard, I’m going to go for it.”
Mayne plays Sherlock Holmes, as well as many other characters.
“Every play has challenges: What is this character going to do? What is this character thinking? What is this character’s motive?” Mayne said. “Then you’re doing that four times. Then, all together.”
Aly Wepplo has been a staple in the local theater scene for years.
“It’s such an incredible place to live, and we have so much theater and art and culture in this little place,” Wepplo said. “To have a new company and new opportunities to see and do theater is really exciting.”
She plays Sherlock’s trusty sidekick Watson.
“Because we all know these two characters, we are all in it together,” Wepplo said. “We all get to watch the mystery and figure it out.”
During each rehearsal, they crack up.
“It’s so funny I have a hard time just watching Jesse make all her different people and keeping a straight face,” Wepplo said. “I won’t tell you who’s playing a villain, but if it were Jesse, she’d be great at it.”
Stage manager Hannah Nye believes the partnership with Watson is one of the reasons Sherlock has endured.
“I think the relationship between Watson and Sherlock is so iconic,” Nye said. “People love it and it’s hilarious, but it’s also really wholesome. It’s really entertaining.”
Primarily an actor, Nye is making a first foray behind the scenes.
“It’s really cool to dig into this side of the world and see a new perspective,” Nye said. “I’ve been learning so much it’s crazy.”
She moved to the Wood River Valley from New Jersey during the pandemic. Since no theater was happening, she worked at the ski lodge.
“I would drive through the Valley and see all these little theaters for such a small place,” Nye said. “There was a pretty vibrant arts scene.”
In previous productions, set designer Brindle Brundage only communicated with the director. In “Hound of the Baskervilles,” the cast and crew have discovered this world together.
“I’ve been loving the communication,” Brundage said. “For me, it’s a collaborative effort to tell a story. One person could do it, but it’s going to be a lot harder. To have these people who share a love of theater is amazing.”
For Brookshire, the people make or break a production.
“Audiences may love it but you may hate it because of some conflict or whatever,” Brookshire said. “Or audiences may hate it and you may love it because of all the friends you make.”
Lighting Director Jay Cutler has worked at every theater company in the area over the past 25 years.
“It’s nice to open up the doors and start to do live theater again,” Cutler said. “You can see everybody is on the same page even though relationships are new.”
Each member gets a little something different out of working in theater. They are detectives, investigating their own self fulfillment.
Brookshire finds truth in fiction.
“I know it’s made up, but somehow I learn about myself, I learn about the world,” Brookshire said. “A lot of the time, you can really enjoy yourself in the process. It’s a good reminder to enjoy yourself in your life if you can.”
Cutler is rewarded by the joy he gives the audience.
“I’m a small part of helping people get a little escape bubble, put a smile on their face and take them into a world where nothing else matters but that moment in time,” Cutler said.
Mayne hopes this show encourages people to support The Liberty Theatre Company. This production will be shown at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. The Company still needs your help to move back into the Liberty Building. Go to www.libertytheatrecompany.org/the-liberty-building to make and donation and help “Relight the Liberty.”
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” is only the first offering for a very exciting season at Liberty.
“I hope this show hooks them,” Mayne said. “It’s going to be grander. It’s going to be bigger, better. There are more things ahead. I hope we set a good tone for this audience.” ￼
