Please, sir, I want some more intellectually stimulating events at our local library.
This Saturday, Jan. 22, Dr. Marlene Tromp presents “Charles Dickens in Context” at the Community Library, 3-4 p.m. This event is free.
Dr. Tromp, literary scholar and president of Boise State University, will discuss Victorian habits, beliefs, and values—the sea in which Dickens swam—in this conversation about Dickens in his nineteenth century backdrop.
We all know the great author and his works, but how much do you know about the world in which he lived?
Who were the writers who surrounded Charles Dickens and with whom he competed for sales?
What were some critical issues in the literary landscape of his life? How did he comment on social issues and politics in his era?
What was his astrological sign? Spoiler: He was an Aquarius. As if you couldn’t tell.
Pre-registration, proof of vaccination and a mask are required to attend. The event will also be live streamed on the Library's Vimeo.
Charles Dickens once wrote that “we need never be ashamed of our tears.” Someone needs to tell that to my mom. She pretended not to know me at a recent showing of “West Side Story” because I was openly weeping. So what if it was only the previews?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In