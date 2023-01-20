'Don't Tell Mama' about the Spot's 'Cabaret'

Left: Kristin Wetherington as Sally Bowles. Right: Grant Carey as Emcee. The Spot’s production of “Cabaret” runs Jan. 26-29 & Feb. 1-5.

 Photo courtesy of Natalie Battistone

Those looking to escape the chilly weather over the next two weeks can step into the steamy underworld of the Kit Kat Klub.

The Spot’s performances of the beloved musical “Cabaret” run Jan. 26-29 and Feb. 1-5. Check out spotsunvalley.com/cabaret for showtimes.

Winner of 12 Tony’s, “Cabaret” tells the story of a Berlin nightclub as the dream of the Roaring 20s draws to a close and the reality of the Third Reich sets in. Through song, the ostentatious emcee will provide commentary on the intoxicating and intoxicated lives of the attendees at the Kit Kat Club.

