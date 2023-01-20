'Don't Tell Mama' about the Spot's 'Cabaret'

Those looking to escape the chilly weather over the next two weeks can step into the steamy underworld of the Kit Kat Klub.
The Spot’s performances of the beloved musical “Cabaret” run Jan. 26-29 and Feb. 1-5. Check out spotsunvalley.com/cabaret for showtimes.
Winner of 12 Tony’s, “Cabaret” tells the story of a Berlin nightclub as the dream of the Roaring 20s draws to a close and the reality of the Third Reich sets in. Through song, the ostentatious emcee will provide commentary on the intoxicating and intoxicated lives of the attendees at the Kit Kat Club.
Brett Moellenberg directs. He says “Cabaret” is more relevant than ever.
“Sex and intrigue can take us away from the turmoil of our times, and, in the case of 1930s Germany, the rise of the Nazis [that] couldn’t be stopped,” Moellenberg said. “We see that today with social media, streaming and the internet. It can be a nice escape from our challenging issues, but too much indulgence could make us all blind.”
Choreographing “Cabaret,” Julia Bray pulled from the underground Berlin club scene of today.
Bray set out to make “a space where freedom of personal expression and exploration of sexual identity and desire are celebrated,” she said.
“What’s remarkable to me is that after all it’s been through, Berlin has maintained a robust, creative, and raw night life—a place you go to find yourself and lose yourself.”
R.L. Rowsey is the music director. This musical presents a unique challenge because many of the songs are performed directly to the audience.
“Performance songs require a polish and presentational craft—songs which comment on the times have a drive and a very specific color about them,” Rowsey said. “The character songs seem to fold beautifully from dialogue into song. The opportunity to discover how they blend together is amazing. Fortunately, [John] Kander and [Fred] Ebb also wrote songs which delight, entertain, charm and at times challenge.”
The songs range from sultry to comical to devastating—sometimes in the span of one tune. Andrew Alburger plays Herr Schultz, an elderly Jewish fruit vendor. His favorite number is “Married.”
“It’s such a lovely, hopeful and positive song about love and being with ‘somebody wonderful,’” Alburger said.
Tickets for those under 30 cost $20. Standard tickets cost $30. Premium tickets cost $40. For $120, you can get two seats at a two-top table next to the stage.
The show runs approximately 2.5 hours with intermission. The Spot recommends audience members be over the age of 14 due to mature themes. ￼
