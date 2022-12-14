Don't pidgeonhole Curtis Stigers

In his late teens, Curtis Stigers would come over from Boise to perform in Elkhorn’s Jazz on the Green.
“It was the height of cool for us,” Stigers said. “It was the mecca to get hired in show-biz Sun Valley.”
Prior to his performance this weekend in the Wood River Valley, he wants to visit early.
“Talking my wife into letting me leave a day early to go skiing might be a little difficult,” Stigers laughed. “But I have high hopes.”
He compared downhill skiing to his improvisational jazz.
“You’ve always got to be ready for something you’re not expecting,” Stigers said. “I love that anything can happen ... we’re always trying to take it to different places.”
Legendary saxophonist, guitarist and vocalist Curtis Stigers will bring his band to the Argyros Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$75.
“It’s one of the coolest theaters I’ve ever played,” Stigers said. “It’s so nice that the Wood River Valley finally has a state of the art kick ass theater.”
His voice fills a room like smoke, draping over a twinkling piano. The saxophone floats in like a breath of fresh air. The bass lines are coy flirtations, enticing the listener to an evening stroll.
For all his jazz stylings, Stigers brings a punk rock sensibility to his music.
“I’m hard to pigeonhole,” Stigers said. “My strength and my curse is that I’m interested in a lot of different kinds of music.”
Cutting his teeth in the Boise club scene, he would jam in an ensemble one night then drum for a rock band another.
“I listened to Charlie Parker and then I listened to the Clash,” Stigers said. “I like music. I’m not just a jazz snob.”
That bleeds over into the “fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants” style of producing records.
“My recording schedule will just be three days in the studio, playing stuff live. What we play on those days is what you get,” Stigers said, “We don’t spend weeks combing over stuff and re-recording. It’s about the energy, it’s about the live sound.”
It can be difficult for him to listen to music without wondering whether he can cover the song.
“It’s gotta hit me emotionally. If a song rips my guts out, if it makes me cry, if it moves me, that’s first,” Stigers said. “Then you start thinking about arrangements and stuff. But really, it’s just about the story. It’s about what the words and the melody are telling me.”
Growing up, he listened to everything from Joni Mitchell to Led Zeppelin.
“All kinds of music goes into my jazz,” Stigers said.
His hero was Elton John. The first album he bought was “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”
“I loved that he was a flamboyant pop star, and also a great musician, a great piano player, a great songwriter,” Stigers said. “That really impressed me. That really influenced me.”
His first foray into music was the clarinet. However, he switched to saxophone when he saw the reaction it elicited.
“The sax is one of the more human-sounding instruments,” Stigers said. “There’s just something about how it hits your ear that sounds personalized.”
As he got older, he fell in love with Ray Charles and Miles Davis. At a formative age, he played with pianist Gene Harris.
“We didn’t even realize how famous and how important he was in the jazz world,” Stigers said.
Harris encouraged him to pursue singing.
“People say nice things, and that’s great. But I tend to listen for advice more,” Stigers said. “From that moment, I was a singer who played saxophone, not the other way around. For me, it was a life changing event.”
He started playing guitar out of necessity.
“I can’t sing a song while I play the saxophone. I’m not a great guitar player,” Stigers said. “For me, it’s just a tool to allow me to sing my songs and tell my stories.”
He just learned “Tonight Will Be Fine” by Leonard Cohen.
“Playing that with my band is such a riot,” Stigers said “They’re just such great players.”
They need an impeccable sense of timing.
“Jazz musicians tend to be masters of their instruments,” Stigers said. “You have to really learn the language. That’s always grabbed me.”
Collaboration is imperative to his work, listening and reacting to other players. But, a band also needs to simply get along.
“I spend many, many weeks a year on the road with these guys. It’s like being in a family,” Stigers said. “There have been occasions where even though a musician has been pretty good musically, it hasn’t worked out because I wanted to kill them by the end of the tour. You gotta be able to get along.”
He prefers to write with others, too.
“I have a lot of unfinished songs that I started by myself. Whereas when I start a song with somebody else, it’s gonna get finished,” Stigers said. “I’m a deadline kind of a person ... the pressure of having someone waiting for me ... definitely motivates me.”
He has gone on to work with Carole King, among other greats.
“I really like the input of somebody who plays guitar or keyboard better than I do,” Stigers said. “I tend to be more of a lyricist and melody guy.”
At the age of 21, he moved to New York.
“You couldn’t get noticed by anybody in Idaho, really,” Stigers said.
His debut self-titled album, full of sultry ballads from a heartthrob with flowing locks, sold over a million copies. He got to open up for his heroes, including Prince and Bonnie Raitt.
“I’m still here,” Stigers said. “I have so many contemporaries who made a record or two back in the early 90s, and then stopped. I’ve had amazing high points. I’ve had years where I could barely make a living, but it’s what I do. It’s who I am.”
Over 30 years, he has seen the industry change.
“The idea of getting played on the radio or making money from selling records—It’s pie in the sky,” Stigers said. “Now, I’m thrilled if I sell 20,000 records ... It’s just a different world. People don’t buy stuff, they listen on streaming. And the streaming companies don’t pay musicians. The money goes to guys in suits. It goes to executives.”
He makes his living on the road.
“It’s been worth it for me,” Stigers said. I don’t have the upside of making millions and millions of dollars like a superstar that does the same thing over and over, but I’m having the time of my life. I get to do exactly what I want to do. I produce my own records. I pick my songs. I’m the captain of my ship.”
His favorite part of touring is walking out onstage.
“I love playing music for people,” Stigers said. “That’s what I’ve done my whole life. That’s what I wanted to do when I was a kid and that’s what I get paid for. It’s amazing.”
In the future, he would love to record an album with a full orchestra. He also would like to pursue his interest in folksy singer/songwriter music.
As far as jazz is considered, he’s excited to see where it’s headed.
“There is no current state of jazz,” Stigers said. “Jazz is always changing and always moving. There are a lot of cool, young musicians shaking things up. That’s how it should be. It should always be changing. It should always be challenging.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In