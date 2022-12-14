Don't pidgeonhole Curtis Stigers

Legendary jazz saxophonist, guitarist and vocalist Curtis Stigers will bring his band to The Argyros on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$75.

 Photo courtesy of Curtis Stigers

In his late teens, Curtis Stigers would come over from Boise to perform in Elkhorn’s Jazz on the Green.

“It was the height of cool for us,” Stigers said. “It was the mecca to get hired in show-biz Sun Valley.”

Prior to his performance this weekend in the Wood River Valley, he wants to visit early.

