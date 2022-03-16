The 2021-2022 winter season at the smaller of Sun Valley Resort’s two mountains is scheduled to wrap the weekend of March 26-27 with the return of its annual Dollar Dayz Party.
The event stretches over Saturday and Sunday at Dollar Mountain in Sun Valley. Activities are scheduled for both days, including an on-mountain scavenger hunt, giveaways and an outdoor barbecue. Skiers and boarders are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and other tropical garb, the Resort said.
The main event of the weekend is the “Cold Bowl” pond skim, which begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes—“the crazier, the better,” according to a press release from Sun Valley. Registration opens on March 23. Space is limited, so prospective skimmers shouldn’t wait to sign up.
Throughout the weekend, a DJ will be performing at the base of the mountain while the grill masters serve up food.
Overflow parking will be available at the Pavilion Lot. A shuttle will take skiers to Dollar from there.
This event follows the International Skiing History Association’s “Party on the Hill” at Dollar Mountain, held at night on Friday, March 25. The ISHA is holding their annual Ski Week at Sun Valley from March 23-27. ￼
