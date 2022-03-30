On Wednesday, March 30, the Sun Valley Film Festival will premiere an adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel “Across the River and Into the Trees” near the legendary writer’s final home in Ketchum.
Liev Schreiber stars as a traumatized soldier who has a chance encounter with a Venetian aristocrat.
Spanish filmmaker Paula Ortiz directed “Across the River and Into the Trees.” Producer Robert MacLean said one of the reasons they asked her to do the project, besides the prowess exhibited in her previous movies “Chrysalis” and “The Bride,” was to counterbalance Hemingway’s notorious machismo. The Express caught up with Ortiz before the premiere to talk about the project, filming during the pandemic and, of course, Papa himself.
IME: What compelled you about the script for this movie?
PO: From the script of this film I was drawn to the essential conflict of life, love and death. I was attracted to the historical moment after World War II, where all the people and their consciences tried to rebuild themselves. I was attracted to the male character and all his cracks, and the female character and her desire for freedom. I was drawn to Hemingway’s words that can travel through time and name our wounds today. And also Venice attracted me, like a limbo between life and death, full of beauty.
IME: Why do you think Hemingway’s work has such longevity?
PO: Hemingway is one of the best writers from the 20th century because he was able to capture the contradictions of his time in a lucid and passionate way. He was a man at the center of the conflict and great literature and great cinema feed on that. But besides that, he has also become a classic, capable of illuminating in every new reading because he has a radical look at the meaning of life and death. His characters are crossed by wounds and still look at life with passion.
IME: Are there any difficulties in adapting Hemingway’s prose to film?
PO: The two main challenges of adapting Hemingway are to transform his beautiful descriptions of Venice and his arid visions of war into pure film action and at the same time preserve the flavor of his words, in his dialogues, exactly as he wrote them, with that cadence and that imprint loaded with meaning. The pulse of his literature is profoundly current—the challenge is to give it a filmic language in some cases and in others to preserve its purely literary strength and beauty.
IME: What themes from this period piece resonate today?
PO: The great themes of this piece are universal and deeply human, and that is why they go through history and cultures. Love, our different paths to death, desire, our deepest external and internal wounds are universal dramatic impulses. But, it is true that in this film in particular, like other works by Hemingway, he talks about the meaninglessness of war, about how war is suffered by the weakest, how in the end life loses its meaning in the midst of wars led by men who never play life. The anti-war issue, the meaninglessness of war, is unfortunately a current issue on which we must once again reflect deeply.
IME: What was it like to shoot in Italy during the pandemic?
PO: Shooting in Italy, in wonderful Venice, during the pandemic, in the middle of the lockdown, was a big challenge, which filled us with difficulties, and at the same time was a privilege since we were able to see and capture the unique beauty of an empty Venice—a timeless Venice, stopped in time, where its eternal voices came to light in an unusual way. I think very few people have been lucky enough to shoot in San Marco Square at night completely empty.
IME: What changes were made from the book?
PO: I think the main change from the book has to do with the relationship between the two leading roles: Cantwell and Renata. A contemporary vision needed a review of their emotional balances. Approaching this book from the eyes of a 21st-century woman required reflecting on the masculine identity of the protagonist and also on the identity and the place and strength of the female character.
IME: What makes Liev Schreiber such a compelling leading man?
PO: Liev is a prodigious actor—one of the best of his generation and in my opinion the only one capable of bearing the weight of the tradition of the iconic Hemingway man. The man who stars in Hemingway’s work demands presence and gravitas in his body, in his voice, demands awareness of his time and awareness and responsibility with his contradictions, his lights and shadows. Only Liev could hold all of that.
IME: Why are smaller film festivals like the Sun Valley Film Festival important?
PO: Film festivals have become an indisputable and essential event for independent films. They are the place where other cinematographic proposals are launched to the world that the market sometimes leaves lost. In this case, I think that the Sun Valley Film Fest is a place with a big symbolic charge for the film, which gives it even more meaning.
IME: Ultimately, what do you hope people get out of this movie?
PO: I hope the people have a beautiful flight to the past, to a black-and-white movie, placed in poetic and spectral Venice, so that I can tell them something intense and meaningful about the present, about the great wonders and the biggest cracks in our world, today. Let them walk towards death with Cantwell to capture and enjoy the beauty of life and love, and remember that there are new encounters that can restore you. ￼
