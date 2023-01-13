Director Miles Warren is online

The first spark of an idea for Miles Warren’s filmmaking debut came from a morbid fascination with Worldstar videos—street fights filmed by the crowds they tend to attract.
“A fight in general is a funny thing. There’s no way around it,” Warren said. “It’s a stupid thing to do. It’s usually the lowest common denominator of communication.”
Still, underneath the shock value laid something dark, something more intriguing.
“How embarrassing but also kind of horrific and terrifying they could be,” Warren said. “That kind of tone and idea had been percolating in my head for a while.”
“Bruiser,” Warren’s feature debut, grapples with toxic masculinity, generational violence and black role models.
“I wanted it to feel like a bedtime story about these two tragic characters and how not to pursue dominance over someone you love,” Warren said.
Back in 2021, the spec version won the award for Best Short at the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF). Now, the writer/director returns to present the haunting full-length film.
Saturday, Jan. 14, SVFF will present a showing of “Bruiser” in the Sun Valley Opera House at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20. The 25-year-old will do a Q&A after the showing.
“I’m relatively new to the game, so every chance I get to be narcissistic and talk about my own process and my own film I’ll jump at,” Warren laughed.
“Bruiser” finds teenage protagonist Darious stuck at home for summer vacation under the strict gaze of his hardworking father Malcolm.
A rift in the family grows as Darious befriends Porter, a charismatic drifter who lives in a houseboat on the river, a tattooed vagrant reminiscent of Robert De Niro’s character in “Cape Fear.” Matters complicate further as the true identity of this “stranger” becomes apparent.
“They’re kind of Rorschach tests of human beings,” Warren said. “I want to pull people in and I give them these two kinds of black characters that are tragic and deep and interesting.”
In “Bruiser,” characters drive the story forward.
“Not much progresses,” Warren said. “The script is very tight and self-referential. All we do is chart these characters as they close in on each other and cave themselves in.”
A soft glow gives the film a dreamlike haze, evocative of those muggy summers where clothes cling to the skin. Much of the film is open to interpretation.
“I have my own ideas on what the answers are, but to me that was never really important,” Warren said. “I think it would even maybe distract from some of the interesting emotional drama.”
Despite the devastating subject matter, he has heard audience members chuckling during screenings.
“It’s funny and tragic all the time,” Warren said. “It’s a tricky tonal thing.”
The sound design is full of gurgling swamps and croaking frogs. In the beginning of the film, effervescent flutes convey the malaise of adolescence. As the score evolves, operatic timpani rolls raise the tension.
“Darious’s character is definitely a little bit maybe based off me as a kid being a little lost in terms of controlling anger,” Warren said.
Intimate close-ups of these characters give the actors nowhere to hide.
“Ninety percent of directing is done once you cast,” Warren said.
Fresh off acclaim from “Till,” 16-year-old Jalyn Hall as Darious delivers a nuanced and patient performance beyond his years.
“He was so professional, so polished, I wanted to actually bring out some inconsistencies in that,” Warren said.
Trevante Rhodes’ transformative character study of Porter has inspired comparisons to 2016 Academy Award winner “Moonlight” by critics.
“I am surprised by it, just because they’re two kinds of movies trying to do different things,” Warren said. “It’s certainly one of the best films of the last decade and is like a beacon of light for black filmmakers and all categories of film. I won’t be mad at those reviews. That’s pretty incredible.”
Shamier Anderson worked at a used car dealership for a day to get in the mindset of Malcolm. He modeled Malcolm’s style after Chris Darden from the O.J. Simpson trial, pulling in “all these little intricate details that I think were really funny, really smart and really got to the core of the character,” Warren said.
Warren worked on the script for “Bruiser” over a six-year period with co-writer Ben Medina.
“We kind of learned our process as we went along,” Warren said.
Meeting as sophomores at Wesleyan, they collaborated by passing the keyboard back and forth, scribbling on white boards or just talking over beers.
“It just depended on what mood we were in,” Warren said. “We’re very moody people.”
There was no deadline.
“There was no pressure. It was just this passion project,” Warren said. “It took this very floaty format and nothing was set in stone.
“Ben and I are trapped in a room, just talking and laughing, trying to mine for emotion,” Warren said. “The writing is imaginary, nothing exists. You keep inventing and tearing down and building and being free and having fun with it.”
While writing offered solitude, when he finally made it to the set, he was suddenly in charge of hundreds of people. In the “chaos” of filming, the script they worked so hard on went out the window.
“You watch as the humans in front of you turn it into something else,” Warren said.
They shot in Alabama.
“It is a fascinating place,” Warren said. “It can look like the suburbs of Ohio, it can also look like New Orleans, it can also look like Florida.”
One day, they shot at a dam recommended by a producer because his kids liked to throw shopping carts off it.
“Stuff like that was never written in,” Warren said. “It was just about keeping our minds open and finding things that we thought could add a lot of production value to a movie that was on a smaller budget.”
“Bruiser” will be available on Hulu Feb. 24.
“My ideal place for any movie I see or make is the theater,” Warren said. “But [streaming] is going to help in terms of getting the most amount of eyeballs on a tiny little indie movie.”
“Bruiser” opened at the Toronto Film Festival in September. It currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Since premiering, he has been tracking user reviews on the website Letterboxd.
“It’s like the Twitter for film, but a little less toxic and annoying,” Warren said. “A sense of community where people can rally around certain works of art, especially in the film world is valuable.”
There is one drawback, however.
“One bad thing is that I’m too obsessed with it,” Warren said. “I’ve used it before to gauge people’s tastes, what’s funny, what’s working and what people don’t like. You’re never really supposed to do that. I try to not make that a habit.”
When asked if he cared to share his Letterboxd username he laughed and politely declined.
“I’m a little harsh on movies,” Warren said. “I don’t want people to know what I like and don’t like. I just stay low key on there. You know?” ￼
