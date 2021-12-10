Children are welcome to decorate festive cookies in The Boiler Room at Sun Valley Village on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Individual cookie kits are available for $19.50. Reservations are not needed.
You can support your child’s artistic endeavors and eat the results. What’s not to love?
Many people call me the Salvador Dali of cookie decorating, in that much of my work confuses and upsets people. Great art so often does.
