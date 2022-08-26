David James Duncan on his career of watershed moments

Award-winning Author David James Duncan will speak at the Sun Valley Museum of Art on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. For this appearance, he is writing an original piece in response to The Museum’s newest BIG IDEA project, “Dams,” in which he imagines a future without the four dams on the lower Snake River.

 Courtesy photo

While author David James Duncan visits to speak at the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA), he plans on fishing.

“It’s just incredibly nourishing to be surrounded by that much beauty,” Duncan said. “I’m really looking forward to a little extra time to explore and annoy a trout.”

He loves fishing most after a public appearance.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments