Dare to 'Live Like Gib'

In his song “Graduate,” Gilbert “Gibby” Greenway sang, “If you couldn’t fail, what would you do?”
Four years ago, Gibby passed away in his early 40s. It sent a shockwave across the local music scene, and the Wood River Valley at large. This weekend, a music festival will honor his legacy.
On April 16—Greenway’s birthday—the Argyros in Ketchum will host “Live Like Gib Fest” at 7:30 p.m. Rock group Rothchild will perform. Alternative country-western band the Pisten Bullys will open.
Rothchild is a mishmash of musicians from other bands, like Avenged Sevenfold and Tenacious D. Drummer Brooks Wackerman used to play with Bad Religion. They will get the house moving with covers of songs by Muse, The Strokes, Sparks, Queen, King Crimson and many more. Gibby jammed with them during his time in L.A.
“[Greenway] had a no frills approach that translated musically,” Wackerman said.
Before the Pisten Bullys even had a name, James Tautkus and company were just a group of guys who got together to play music. Gibby was a fixture, playing guitar and bass at any given jam.
“He was a good friend to say the least, and just as good of a player,” Tautkus said. “He was the type of guy we knew we wanted around, no matter the capacity, because he was thoughtful and had great energy. More importantly, he had a lot of integrity and empathy for those around him.”
Tautkus would see him at nearly every gig—in Ketchum, in Bellevue, in Twin Falls and points in between.
“Seemed like he always had time to hang,” Tautkus said. “He had a large capacity to be a good friend in all the important ways that count. There are dozens of folks from throughout his life who all considered him their best friend, and that includes more than a few folks here in town. I certainly thought of him in that regard.”
For organizer JD McDonnell, music is a perfect way to remember those we’ve lost.
“[Greenway’s] passion was rock ‘n’ roll, good times and making people laugh,” McDonnell said. “Music does the job of opening up all of your mind to the good times. When we lose gifted people too young, it is important to recognize how fortunate we were to have them for the period they were with us. What a blessing, no?”
Originally in finance, Gibby moved to L.A. to follow music. For McDonnell, to “Live Like Gib” means to pursue your passions despite anyone’s opinions.
“He was ferociously loyal to those he loved,” McDonnell said.
Gibby and McDonnell grew up together. As kids, they got treed by angry bulls, chased by bobcats, buried trucks in the Coldwater River in north Mississippi and camped out in northern Wisconsin.
“Our ventures spanned the country,” McDonnell said. “His ventures spanned the globe.”
By the time McDonnell met up with Gibby backstage at a Tenacious D concert in Chicago around 2010, everyone knew his name. When he asked if McDonnell could believe this was his life, McDonnell told him he could.
“Aside from these stories, he was the friend that adapted with me as I grew and my family grew,” McDonnell said. “The thing I remember most about Gibby is that he was always there.”
Although they moved apart as they grew older, their friendship never diminished. McDonnell moved to Ketchum more than a year ago, and saw the impact Gibby left on the people he met in Idaho.
“He was really good and 100% honest with his time here,” McDonnell said. “His approach to music and life left an imprint on all of the musicians here that played with him and loved him.”
For fellow organizer Luc McCann, to “Live Like Gib” means to live life to the fullest.
“He’s someone who accomplished a lot in a short life,” McCann said.
McCann met Greenway when Gibby came to the Wood River Valley from L.A.
“He moved here and immediately immersed himself in the community,” McCann said.
To that end, Greenway built his own home in West Ketchum. In no time, he made friends.
“Gibby was just someone who was infectious and got along with everybody,” McCann said. “This, as we all know, is a pretty hard community to break into, and he did it very quickly.”
About a month before Greenway passed, McCann brought Gibby to Stanley’s Winterfest to see the snow-capped Sawtooths for the first time. The whole trip, Gibby smiled from ear to ear.
“He was blown away by the place he had moved to,” McCann said. “That was one of the moments he really understood how special where we live is.”
More than anything, organizers just want people to remember that we’re still in the good old days.
“These days, there’s so much we would be worried about with the change that’s happening in our town, the change that’s happening in the world,” McCann said. “Keeping a great sense of humor was what he embodied at all times, no matter what was going on in his life.”
The event is free, with organizers raising money for Cohen Veterans Bioscience, which researches PTSD and other brain disorders. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required to attend.
“So many have lost loved ones,” McDonnell said. “What a way to welcome them with open doors!” ￼
