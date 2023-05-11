In fall 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and the Senior Connection gathered volunteers to plant 30,000 daffodil bulbs at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
These weekend, they’ll reconvene to enjoy those efforts in full bloom.
The second annual Wood River Valley Daffodil Festival event takes place on Saturday, May 13, at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden at 11 Gimlet Road, 4 miles south of Ketchum off state Highway 75, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“These yellow beauties bloom each spring around Mother’s Day and help to bring a beautiful display of spring color for this second annual festival celebrating spring, our seniors and the appeal of our community’s public botanical garden,” states a press release from the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
Tickets are $25 and include brunch fare by the Tater Trailer, a mimosa bar (including non-alcoholic beverages), live music by Hart Gibson, guided tours of the Garden of Infinite Compassion (noon-2 p.m.), and the very first official unveiling of five unique works of fine art that were donated to the Garden last fall. Youth under 12 and seniors over 65 can attend for free.
Proceeds from the Daffodil Festival will be shared equally between The Senior Connection and the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, both of which are nonprofit organizations. The Senior Connection works to prolong the quality of life for our seniors. The Sawtooth Botanical Garden allows residents and visitors to explore the unique beauty and diversity of the Idaho natural environment.
“The Senior Connection is thrilled to be partnering with the Sawtooth Botanical Garden to host the annual Daffodil Festival and bring some spring joy to the Wood River Valley,” said Senior Connection Executive Director Jovita Piña.
Visit seniorconnectionidaho.org for more information about The Senior Connection. People may visit the Garden outside of the Festival hours to enjoy the daffodil display between dawn and dusk seven days a week. Visit sbgarden.org for more information. ￼
