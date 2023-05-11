Daffodill Festival

Volunteers planted some 30,000 daffodils for the Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s Wood River Daffodil Festival.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In fall 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and the Senior Connection gathered volunteers to plant 30,000 daffodil bulbs at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.

These weekend, they’ll reconvene to enjoy those efforts in full bloom.

The second annual Wood River Valley Daffodil Festival event takes place on Saturday, May 13, at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden at 11 Gimlet Road, 4 miles south of Ketchum off state Highway 75, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

