Contrary to popular belief, the Super Bowl is not about football. It’s not about massive corporations making silly commercials. It’s not about the halftime show, which, for reasons I can't figure, this year features both Eminem and Mary J. Blige. The Super Bowl is about one thing. That’s right—it’s about the snacks.
SVMoA’s Young Patrons Circle invites you to join in for a Cookie Decorating Party Sunday, Feb. 13, 3-6 p.m. at Gastrolab in Ketchum. This event is free. Join fellow fun young people for a free après ski/pre-football afternoon. There will be drinks, music and TVs showing the game.
The only Eminem I’m concerned with is the M&Ms in my cookies.
This event is for those age 21+. Who says cookie decorating is just for the kids? I didn’t hit my cookie decoration stride until my mid 20s. Now, I’m the best cookie artist in town. The mistake my peers make is they always eat their creations. I have mine framed around my home.
Although I will be at the Cookie Decorating Party, I, personally, will not be watching the Super Bowl. Football is a game for barbarians. I will be reading a book—a novel perhaps. I am abstaining because I’m a sophisticated gentleman and not at all because the Green Bay Packers lost in the Divisional Round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In