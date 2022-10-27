It seems winter has struck before we have had a chance to give our fair weather a proper goodbye. However, summertime is not a temperature—it is a state of mind.
The Beach Boys’ music is sonic sunshine. St. Thomas Playhouse’s Company B Beach Boys' themed winter camp will melt that frost away with surf guitar licks and radiant harmonies.
Registration opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, for Company B’s Winterized Day Camp, which will run Dec. 27-30 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Ketchum. Just as winter break grows stale, students can shake things up with four days of art, improv, dance, music and fun.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In