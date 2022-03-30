Community Library welcomes new Hemingway House writer-in-residence

When emerging writer Arvin Ramgoolam began his debut novel, he intended it as a short story. But, at various workshops, peers told him it needed to be expanded.
“It just asked so many questions," Ramgoolam said. "There was too much in there."
As the second annual recipient of the Writing by Writers Hemingway House residency with The Community Library, he will work on the second draft of that novel “A New West” during his two-week tenure in Sun Valley.
Besides allowing him time to focus, this residency provided validation, he said.
“Encouragement is a huge boost in knowing what I’m working on has some value, some merit,” Ramgoolam said. “I am looking forward to immersing myself in the community, hearing the conversations happening there, meeting writers, drinking coffee around town and of course, skiing Sun Valley.”
He is the 2020 One Story Adina Talve-Goodman Fellow, the 2021 Colorado Book Award Judge, the 2021 Duende-WORD BIPOC Bookseller Award Judge and a 2022 MacDowell Fellow. His narratives can be found in AAWW’s The Margins, The Normal School and the Jellyfish Review. He is a facilitator for the Literary Arts program at the Crested Butte Center for the Arts.
Arvin has described his work as "a realignment and examination of the myth of the Western white male and how the pervasive mythology of the West is digested."
“A New West” follows an Indo-Caribbean family moving across the country.
Community Library Director of Programs and Education Martha Williams is thrilled to host Ramgoolam.
"At its core, 'A New West' is a story about family and grief set in the desert Southwest, but it includes fantastical elements and explores some of the most urgent topics of our time: climate change, land justice, immigration, water rights and more," Williams said.
Living in Colorado for almost 20 years now, the West has been his muse, Ramgoolam said.
“There’s so much about the landscape and the place that reflects what’s going on in the rest of the country, " he said. "It’s a place we should be paying attention to for what’s happening in the environment.”
The novel grapples with identity.
“What does it mean to be an American?" Ramgoolam said. "What does it mean to live in the West?”
Another big theme is memory—how we forget things, both culturally and personally.
“Each character embodies different themes that [I] always think about,” Ramgoolam said.
His characters grapple with larger accepted narratives.
“Like most writers, I’m interested in stories about people and seeing people interact on the page,” Ramgoolam said.
With twin six-year-old daughters at home, he describes his creative process as “chaotic.”
“When I’m not blessed with a writing residency, it’s pretty much whenever I get time to sit down is when I write,” Ramgoolam said.
Owning his town’s local bookstore and cafe has allowed him to meet many accomplished writers.
“The goal of having work published has just seemed a lot more attainable,” Ramgoolam said.
Some of the contemporaries he admires the most are Kristopher Jansma, Justin Torres, Junot Diaz and Kali Fajardo-Anstine.
“I’m just a cheerleader that loves writers and building community and cheering on people as they’re growing into their careers,” Ramgoolam said.
Of course, one of his greatest inspirations is the mythic Hemingway.
“Since living in the U.S., I’ve been aware of Hemingway as the great American writer," Ramgoolam said. "[He’s] always seemed something larger than life. To come to his house is just unbelievable.”
Ramgoolam read Hemingway's books growing up in South Florida, even visiting the writer's Key West home on multiple occasions.
“Coming to his home in Idaho really feels like it ties something up for me,” Ramgoolam said.
He will discuss his work during a free event in the Community Library’s Lecture Hall on Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. Space for the event is limited. Registration can be found on the library’s website at www.comlib.org. The program will also stream on the library's Vimeo and be available to watch live or later.
Ramgoolam will read an excerpt from his book, and talk about inspirations and what he hopes to accomplish. He will also discuss with the West’s landscape and how we interact with public lands and wilderness.
“Why do we protect land?” Ramgoolam said. “Who do we protect it for? Who do we protect it from?”
When not writing, Ramgoolam is an environmental steward with High Country Conservation Advocates.
During his residency, Ramgoolam will also be a guest host of the library’s biweekly drop-in writing workshop on Tuesday, April 12. The workshop is held over Zoom from 12-1 p.m. Interested writers (or those interested in exploring writing) can register on the library’s website to join in live.
