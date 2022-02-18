Do you have a green thumb? Then, you should seek a medical professional as soon as possible. That’s not healthy.
However, if you are interested in farming, join the Sun Valley Institute for a free, virtual presentation and discussion with your local farmers from Kraay's Market & Garden this Friday, Feb. 18, at 12 p.m.
I too enjoy farming virtually. I play Minecraft for about 3.5 hours each evening.
Kraay's Market & Garden is located in Bellevue and sells produce, poultry and bakery items. It also runs a delivery program, making choosing local food a more convenient option.
I, personally, know exactly where all my food comes from—the Domino's in Hailey. It's local.
This event is free. To register visit bit.ly/KraaysGarden.
I believe if I eat anything green that’s not sour apple flavored my body may go into shock. But I am willing to give this whole “produce” thing a chance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In