The city of Ketchum will host a ribbon cutting to honor new additions to the Guy Coles Skate Park on Thursday, June 2, at 12 p.m.
They will thank members of the community that made this project possible, including the Board Bin and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
Tal Roberts worked closely with the city’s facilities maintenance team and contractor Jesse McDowell, who performed the concrete work on the project. Big Wood Landscape donated a tree to the site.
In addition to the expansion, the contractor performed erosion prevention and a feature enhancement. ￼
