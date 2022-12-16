Laughing Stock Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol—A Musical” has become as much a family tradition as a production. Over the years, director Patsy Wygle has watched Tiny Tim grow into Teen Scrooge.

“Christmas is all about traditions, whether they be ornaments or music or food,” Wygle said. “This production will always be one of my favorite traditions. It’s about the ‘true’ meaning of Christmas, if you will.”

Each year, entire families come back to perform. This season’s cast includes 20 adults and 21 children, mixing professional actors with amateur enthusiasts.

