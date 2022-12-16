Laughing Stock Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol—A Musical” has become as much a family tradition as a production. Over the years, director Patsy Wygle has watched Tiny Tim grow into Teen Scrooge.
“Christmas is all about traditions, whether they be ornaments or music or food,” Wygle said. “This production will always be one of my favorite traditions. It’s about the ‘true’ meaning of Christmas, if you will.”
Each year, entire families come back to perform. This season’s cast includes 20 adults and 21 children, mixing professional actors with amateur enthusiasts.
From Dec. 20-24, Laughing Stock Theatre offers “A Christmas Carol” like you’ve never seen it before at The Argyros. Tickets range $15-$40. All shows run 7-9 p.m., except the Christmas Eve matinee at 1-3 p.m.
Matt Musgrove plays Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley.
“Get ready for some peace and love and goodwill to all—holly and puddings, turkey and stuffing,” Musgrove said. “There are so many wonderful performers of all ages, breathing life, warmth and joy into the Christmas show we hold dear in our hearts.”
They are currently in their final stretch of rehearsals, navigating illnesses.
“Having a large cast is fantastic, but difficult for scheduling,” Wygle said. “I can feel like ‘Scrooge’ at times, but as soon as the music begins, I am back in the moment and enjoying the talent and hard work of this cast.”
By now, we are all familiar with the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a grumpy workaholic visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. Originally written in the 19th century, Charles Dickens’ prose has survived the test of time. But with so many iconic adaptations, how do you stand out from the pack?
Laughing Stock does just that, mixing humor and suspense between spellbinding dance numbers.
Most of the actors wear several hats in the show. Joseph Bosteder plays Toby and a caroler.
“This story is such a beloved classic, yet there have been so many renditions and spin-offs that it becomes a little stagnant at times. Not this one,” Bosteder said. “I think this Christmas Carol breathes new life into the classic story ... by taking the words that Dickens so thoughtfully phrased and adding another level of emotion by putting them to song.”
Wygle adapted the show with her late husband Keith Moore back in 2006, writing all the music.
“Keith and I were partners in every sense of the word,” Wygle said.
What started as a show for only seven actors developed into a cast of 40 with about 65 different characters. They expanded scenes and roles for women and girls.
“It continues to grow and change,” Wygle said. “Keith was the original Bob Cratchit and I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to bear seeing someone else do it, but Matt Musgrove has a huge heart, like Keith, and his performance makes me smile.”
In the show, Scrooge’s nephew Fred says, “I have always thought of Christmas time as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; when men and women seem to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.”
“How can a message like that ever grow old?” Wygle said. ￼
