The Ross Fire around Smiley Creek caused a cancellation of the 5th Annual Firefighters 5 Alarm Chili Cook-off. The Chili Cook-off has been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, from 1-5 p.m.
"The new date not only allows us time to get more chili makers involved and will offer better chili-eating weather, but it also allowed us to find a new benefactor this year," states the Chamber website.
All proceeds from this year's annual fundraiser will now go to help folks impacted by the Limelight Condos fire in Ketchum. to find out more, go to: http://members.haileyidaho.com/events/details/2021-5-alarm-chili-cook-off-25162.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In