Chef Joyce Doughty starts from scratch

Chef Joyce Doughty isn’t one to get bogged down by details.
“You have to use what suits your style of cooking,” Doughty said. “If all your life has been cooking on an electric stove, I would never try to talk somebody into using gas.”
When she first got the offer to write a cookbook, she was hesitant.
“It was hard to get excited about that,” Doughty said. “There’s always been a plethora of cookbooks. You’ve been to Barnes & Noble—you just see the rows and rows and rows of cookbooks.”
She didn’t want to tell readers what to do.
“I’m always careful when people ask for my opinion. I really would rather know what they like, because our palates are all so different,” Doughty said. “It’s great for people to develop their own style, rather than trying to emulate what somebody else is doing.”
Over years in the home kitchen and then working as a commercial chef, she has stockpiled culinary shortcuts. “I guess, nowadays, they call them hacks, right?” Doughty said. “I wanted to put those things in a book, help people develop their creative side and think about the possibilities.”
“The Chef Within” isn’t a collection of instructions. It’s a guide to self discovery.
“The book that I bring to the party is not really your traditional recipe book,” Doughty said. “It is this experience of trying to find your own creative self and tweaking the developing style of your own based on what ingredients you have on hand.”
Doughty will speak at The Community Library in Ketchum on Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m.
“I get the sense that people in the Wood River Valley have a fairly discriminating palette when it comes to health, and nutrition and taste,” Doughty said.
This event is free. Register on The Community Library website. The program will be livestreamed and available to watch later.
Martha Williams is the programs and education director of The Community Library.
“Especially for people who may arrive home from work exhausted and not eager to prepare a delicious and creative meal, Chef Doughty has wisdom and tips to share to make cooking and enjoying meals together more meaningful experiences,” Williams said.
All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Doughty’s recently published books, “The Chef Within, Breakfast and Dinner Editions.”
Of the many topics, she will discuss how to get the most out of leftovers.
“When I can prepare a meal and use up ingredients, there is a high in doing that,” Doughty said. “There’s a satisfaction that comes from utilizing everything.”
She describes herself as the “leftover queen.”
“I’m part Scottish—I have a hard time throwing anything away. When you’ve run a business like a restaurant, you don’t waste anything.”
She told the story of when her son’s fiancé visited from Texas. As they did the dishes together after dinner, tragedy struck—the bride-to-be revealed she had put the extra enchiladas down the garbage disposal.
“I had a heart attack,” Doughty laughed. “I learned at that moment that not everybody thinks about saving food from one day to the next.”
Thankfully, Doughty has shown her daughter-in-law the light.
“I won’t call her the leftover queen but maybe she’s a leftover princess.”
Doughty will also speak on the importance of organization in the kitchen.
“If you’re working in a commercial kitchen and trying to get food out for a crowd of 200, it’s all about efficiency,” Doughty said. “You have to have a plan, you have to have lists, you have communication amongst the group. Those are all things that that actually translate to a home kitchen too.
“The more organized we are, then the more freely we can move in the kitchen. It becomes less cumbersome. We enjoy it more,” Doughty said. “Those things can make a difference in a person’s attitude.”
She will teach students how to make an “active grocery list.”
“I don’t think there’s ever been a time when I’ve walked in a grocery store without a list. I rarely leave the grocery store with anything more than what’s on the list,” Doughty said. “Unless, of course, my husband comes shopping with me. In which case, he is probably throwing a thing or two in the basket.”
Over the phone, her husband chuckled in the background, working on a puzzle. They’ve been married for 47 years, now splitting time between Boise and the Wood River Valley.
“I enjoy grocery shopping. I enjoy cooking. I enjoy the cleanup,” Doughty said. “What kind of sick woman, right? Every aspect is exhilarating for me.”
To combat a bleak winter day, she made some soup.
“Just turning those ovens on on a cold day—that is comfort,” Doughty said.
Growing up, she lived in Brazil.
“So many Americans, when they go to a foreign country, they sort of withdraw. They look for more Americans to spend their time with,” Doughty said. “My mother was just the opposite.”
Doughty’s mom would load the kids on a bus and take them to downtown San Paolo to eat at street vendors.
“I really do credit her for my love of just a variety of foods,” Doughty said. “I’m just grateful that she exposed us to so much. Even though she wasn’t a very good cook, she knew where to find people that did.”
Doughty got married at the age of 18. At that time, she said, she had never stepped foot in the kitchen.
The young couple studied at Brigham Young University.
“I won’t say every dollar—every quarter mattered,” Doughty said.
Soon after, they had children.
“We had to budget and I learned very soon that if you make things from scratch, you can save a ton of money,” Doughty said.
She bought flour, butter and sugar to make her own pasta and bread.
“It was always an effort,” Doughty said. “I was always thinking about that bottom line. How am I going to stretch the $20 this week?”
In that time, she fell in love with cooking.
“I didn’t mind that I had to make something from scratch even though it takes longer because I liked the process,” Doughty said. “I felt good at the end of it because I knew I’d saved tons of money and it probably tasted a heck of a lot better too.”
Unbeknownst to her, that frugality would define her cooking style: simple and authentic.
“I was lucky to have two sons and a husband that appreciated my efforts in the kitchen,” Doughty said. “Food for us was always quality family time ... A lot of great conversations and family memories have been created around meals.”
For 17 years, she hosted the Boise State Public Radio show “Food for Thought.”
“I’m a fan of NPR, I just listen to it all the time,” Doughty said.
Back then, there was a lot of short local programming. She gave tips to make life easier in the kitchen, such as a reminder to put a wet rag under the cutting board so it won’t slide.
When she pitched the idea, the producer was skeptical she would have enough material to sustain the show. He told her to return with over four months’ worth of scripts. It was no problem. When she returned, scripts in hand, he told her, “You’re on the air.”
She went on to open Doughty’s Bistro in Boise.
“That [gave] me some credibility in the community,” Doughty said. “Little did I know how much work it was gonna be.”
She had never worked in a restaurant prior to owning one. She would clock in around 7 a.m. and clock out around 11 p.m.
“I was really grateful that our two sons were older. I don’t think I would have made the same choices if I had little ones to take care of.”
Soon, the business side took most of her attention.
“Making sure that you’re profitable, following your marketing, always hiring and then firing,” Doughty said. “I was under the impression that owning a restaurant would be all about the food.”
But her hard work paid off. The James Beard Foundation honored Doughty’s Bistro.
“That was an honor I never expected to get in my career, but I’m grateful for it,” Doughty said.
The restaurant closed after six successful years.
“We always knew that running a restaurant wouldn’t be a lifetime operation,” Doughty said. “I’m pleased that I was able to sustain it that long.”
Now, whenever there’s a community event or wedding that requires cooking, she’s the first to volunteer.
“It’s just so much fun to do that planning and executing,” Doughty said “I always thought that as I got older, that passion would wane.”
But even now, at 65, she still sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night just to think about all the food she can cook during the day.
“It’s hard to get back to sleep. And when the alarm finally does go off, I just jump out of bed and I can’t wait to get down to the kitchen,” Doughty said. “It’s insane. I really do have a problem.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In