Chef Joyce Doughty starts from scratch

Chef Joyce Doughty will speak at the Community Library Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. This event is free. Register online. The program will be livestreamed and available to watch later.

 Photo courtesy of the

Community Library

Chef Joyce Doughty isn’t one to get bogged down by details.

“You have to use what suits your style of cooking,” Doughty said. “If all your life has been cooking on an electric stove, I would never try to talk somebody into using gas.”

When she first got the offer to write a cookbook, she was hesitant.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments