Chef Brittany Rescigno can't help but be herself

The Sun Valley Food & Wine Celebration will end its inaugural festival with have a party at Apple’s Bar & Grill in Warm Springs for everyone to attend. Mingle with the Celebration’s chefs, and enjoy wine, beer, burgers and more with music by DJ Alex on Saturday, March 4, 1-4 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

Celebrity chef Brittany Rescigno once said, “Life’s short, eat sexy food.”

“Sexy food to me is all about emotion,” Rescigno said. “I put nothing but emotion into all of my food.”

Rescigno will participate in the inaugural Sun Valley Food & Wine Celebration from March 1-4, raising money for students at Sun Valley Culinary Institute.

