Chef Brittany Rescigno can't help but be herself

Celebrity chef Brittany Rescigno once said, “Life’s short, eat sexy food.”
“Sexy food to me is all about emotion,” Rescigno said. “I put nothing but emotion into all of my food.”
Rescigno will participate in the inaugural Sun Valley Food & Wine Celebration from March 1-4, raising money for students at Sun Valley Culinary Institute.
“This is my happiness,” Rescigno said. “Small talk’s not my thing, but if you want to talk food, I can talk all day.”
Rescigno will be joined by fellow award-winning chefs Jonathon Sawyer, Ethan Stowell and Jason Wilson.
“I love collaboration,” Rescigno said. “There's nothing better than when two minds collide. You have two different opinions. It usually makes something epic when you get together.”
At the Sun Valley Food & Wine Celebration, she will make meatballs with creamy polenta and her signature tomato sauce.
“It's like one of my favorite things to ever make in this whole wide world,” Rescigno said. “It's the epitome of comfort for me. Nobody has better balls than I have.”
While the Food & Wine Celebration is sold out, the Après Ski event at Apples Bar & Grill on Saturday, March 4, from 1-4 p.m., is open to the public. People can mingle with the celebrity chefs at the Warm Springs staple.
“When you meet me, I'm just humble. I love food. I love to cook. I love to teach," Rescigno said. "I will talk to every single person that approaches me, I will take every single photo.”
You may have witnessed her larger-than-life personality dominating on “Beat Bobby Flay” or “Chopped: Tournament of Champions.”
“Being a celebrity chef doesn't mean anything to me. I'm a chef. Chef is first,” Rescigno said. "I'm also a normal human being. I just made it on this national level.”
Working with Food Network, she has seen others’ personalities change once the cameras turn off.
“That’s kind of my struggle that I'm feeling right now,” Rescigno said. “My personality, everything I portray on TV, is just me. I never want to be anything other than me.”
She will create a specialty burger for the event at Apples.
“I want people to realize that we're chefs, but we're also real people that just want to live our lives,” Rescigno said. “Every now and then, we go to McDonald's and have a cheeseburger.”
She admits she currently has Chick-fil-A sauce in her fridge. And, she says she will never be too good for a home-cooked meal.
“I don't judge it,” Rescigno said. “I appreciate it for what it is and absolutely love that someone else cooked for me."
As a child, she often woke up to an empty house. She knew everyone was next door at her grandparents’ restaurant.
“It was an entire culture that I thought was totally normal I later realized most people don't grow up in,” Rescigno said.
She would go over and her family would be cooking chowder, cutting fish and breading shrimp.
“My grandmother pushed me so hard,” Rescigno said. “She just saw the passion I had.”
Now, working with students, she wants to capture what she calls the “Ratatouille” moment.
“It takes you back to your grandmother's house where you were eating as a kid,” Rescigno said.
She wasn’t the best student in high school. “Not that I was bad, I was just an average kid,” Rescigno said. “I wasn't really sure where my life was gonna go.”
That was until her high school culinary teacher inspired her. She told Rescigno, “You love this. Immerse yourself,” confirming a burgeoning enthusiasm.
“I could go on about the amount of people that have inspired my culinary career,” Rescigno said. “Though, I can also say that none of them wanted me to be a chef.”
The life of a chef is never easy.
“No family time, no holidays. You are either completely immersed or you're just not going to be able to do everything that you want to in life,” Rescigno said.
She grew up in a small town 20 minutes outside Atlantic City, New Jersey.
“It was easy to get a job making really good money,” Rescigno said. “But you're disconnected from the food. It’s just a job. I don't want to feel like I'm working in this world.”
She went a different direction, cutting her teeth in mom and pop restaurants and working with small vendors.
“They really depend on you,” Rescigno said. “They're giving you the best product that they can, which in turn makes me work harder to give somebody else an amazing product. If you start with something already perfect, it doesn't take much work to make it even more perfect.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In