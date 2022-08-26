'American Idol' Chayce Beckham to play Wagon Days

Chayce Beckham was skyrocketed to fame when he won "American Idol." He will perform at the Wagon Days Street Party on Saturday, Sept. 3.  

Before “American Idol,” country sensation Chayce Beckham worked as a fork-lift operator. He is the first artist to win the contest with an original song, the semi-autobiographical “23." Katy Perry said his voice sounds like “the heart of America.” Now, he comes to Ketchum.

Neil Bradshaw, the mayor of Ketchum, is excited to see Beckham headline the Street Party. 

“Wagon Days is back in full swing and is another chance to bring the community together. This year is a celebration of both the old and the new: The old ore wagons in the Big Hitch Parade and the new talent of Chayce Beckham in the Street Party,” Bradshaw said. 

