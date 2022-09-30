Charles Brandt has accomplished more in retirement than most do in a career. After many lucrative years as an investigator, he settled into writing.
Once Martin Scorsese adapted his bestselling Frank Sheeran biography “I Heard You Paint Houses” into the Oscar-nominated “The Irishman,” what was left to accomplish? The Wood River Valley resident decided to analyze one of the great mysteries of this nation.
The John F. Kennedy assassination still affects us to this day. It helped launch televised news. And, it birthed a culture of conspiracy theorists.
“Suppressing the Truth in Dallas: Conspiracy, Cover-Up, and International Complications in the JFK Assassination Case” is now available at Valley bookstores, or anywhere you buy books.
IME: How did you end up in the Wood River Valley?
CB: I had severe allergies to mold back East. It was wearing me down. I found this magical place where I felt better just arriving at the airport. In the summer of 2000, we bought a place here in Ketchum and we just sold it about a month ago. Now we’re renting a house in Hailey. So it got under my skin, I guess you could say.
IME: Can you talk about the level of research that went into the book?
CB: I have about five years in it. Three of those were what we consider strictly research. Then the following two years, information was starting to make more sense to me. I began to focus better on advice from my agent.
I uncovered two eyewitnesses that had been woefully neglected by Earl Warren, the chairman of the so-called Blue Ribbon Panel to investigate the assassination of JFK.
IME: Why do you find the JFK assassination so fascinating?
CB: I’m 80 now. There are a bunch of us who watched it happen. If you were sitting watching TV, and you saw a murderer walk into the Dallas Police Department and open fire on Lee Harvey Oswald as I did, that never leaves you. I was watching TV with my mother and my sister. I was teaching school at the time in Queens, New York, where I’m originally from. It just had such an initial impact. What the hell was going on down there in Dallas? They’re dropping like flies. I think that got more than just me.
IME: How did you get into law?
I had a girlfriend. We were in the same welfare unit in East Harlem. She was mad at me because I wasn’t working toward a career. She was working toward becoming a psychiatrist. She would give me crap saying, “You can’t just keep playing softball everyday, You got to do something. Didn’t you ever admire anybody?” And I said, “Well, I admired Abraham Lincoln.” Especially his legal battles, his trials. The next thing, she had filled out an application for me for Brooklyn Law School and asked me for 20 bucks or whatever it cost in those days. I was in the same law school class with Geraldo Rivera.
Then I moved from New York to Delaware where the jobs were plentiful for prosecutors—that’s what I wanted to be. We were in one of the crime waves in New York in the late 60s, early 70s. The tides were turning in those days, and people were listening to Bob Dylan, they weren’t listening to Sinatra anymore.
IME: Can you talk about your work in investigation?
CB: I wrote a book about it, called “The Right to Remain Silent,” which was based on interrogations that I did solving specific homicides.
I was hired as the man who would make sure that no mistakes were made. I went to every crime scene of every murder or attempted murder. In those days, in 1971, it was in my own Dodge dark car. (Laughs) They didn’t have a car for us. They didn’t pay for gas either.
So I got hooked. I worked with the old timers, in the detective divisions of the various police agencies in my jurisdiction. I learned from them, and I was the last resort. I handled over 56 [cases], I counted them up once at the request of a producer. When I got to 56 I guess I stopped counting.
When I quit the office to go into private practice, I had four murderers on death row. They weren’t killed because the Supreme Court intervened, but they were convicted. And that’s a hard thing to do to convince a jury of 12 that these particular people are guilty of murder.
IME: What are some keys to interrogation?
CB: The first thing you want to do is keep the subject talking about anything. It doesn’t have to further the case, but keep his jaws going.
I asked a seasoned detective once how he managed to get a confession from a guy who stabbed a woman with a screwdriver. He said, “They want to tell you.”
I’m 80 now, and I long ago learned there’s a human need for confession. They do want to tell you. I got plenty of confessions out of those people who were suspects to start then admitted murderers. If you go in believing that they want to tell you, you’ll be surprised how easily the confessions flow from them.
IME: How do you feel about the loss of faith in police in recent years?
CB: It’s psychotic. That’s how I feel about it. It’s insane. A form of psychosis. And it’s easily fixed. Very, very, very easily fixed. I mean, we had these kinds of riots, especially after Martin Luther King Jr. was killed. We had these kinds of riots on the streets of Wilmington, Delaware. But you can’t just take it like a sitting duck. You got to stop it. And that’s what our cops did. They stopped it.
IME: At this age, what keeps motivating you?
CB: It’s always the same. It’s my family. I’ve got three kids, three grandkids. My wife and I’ve been married 47 years. She’s beautiful inside and out. So I’ve been lucky. That’s important, important advice: Get lucky.
IME: How has luck helped you in your career?
I tend to call them miracles. If I had a chapter that was hard on me in “Suppressing the Truth,” I would take a pause and ask for help from the heavens. And all of a sudden there’d be an article of some kind, maybe that I had overlooked. It took a lot to write this book, a lot of research, a lot of thinking, a lot of analyzing. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In