Local author Charlie Brandt’s newest book focuses on the JFK assassination.

Charles Brandt has accomplished more in retirement than most do in a career. After many lucrative years as an investigator, he settled into writing.

Once Martin Scorsese adapted his bestselling Frank Sheeran biography “I Heard You Paint Houses” into the Oscar-nominated “The Irishman,” what was left to accomplish? The Wood River Valley resident decided to analyze one of the great mysteries of this nation.

The John F. Kennedy assassination still affects us to this day. It helped launch televised news. And, it birthed a culture of conspiracy theorists.

