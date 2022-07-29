Amos Yang, principal cellist of the Sun Valley Music Festival, takes his cues from Maestro Alasdair Neale during the orchestra's program highlighting "the lighter side" of Tchaikovsky and Schubert on Tuesday, July 26. The festival continues this week with a "Stories and Poems," showcasing the work of composer Benjamin Britten today, July 29, followed by a performance of Beethoven's "Pastoral" symphony, Symphony No. 6 in F Major, on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Both shows take place at the Sun Valley Pavilion and are free to attend. 

