We’ve all seen the same Christmas classics countless times: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” etc. Next week, the Argyros hopes to introduce a new Christmas classic into your life.
On Dec. 21-22, the Argyros will present a filmed stage performance of “A Tuna Christmas,” a parody of small town Texas during the holidays.
Producer Gary Hoffman first experienced a professional production of “A Tuna Christmas” in Louisville, Kentucky.
“My friends know that I am always looking for something new and different, [it] helps to keep boredom at bay,” Hoffman said. “No matter how much I may have enjoyed a book or film, I rarely repeat it.”
“A Tuna Christmas” was something different. So, when the local staging of “A Christmas Carol” was cancelled this year, Hoffman saw the opportunity to bring “A Tuna Christmas” to the Wood River Valley. The last production of the show was at least 22 years ago.
“With generous laughter throughout and ultimately with a warm and human conclusion, viewers are left with a happy feeling which is what the holiday is all about,” Hoffman said.
The fictional “Tuna” is the third smallest town in Texas. The two radio personalities, Thurston Wheelis and Ales Stuvie, give glimpses into the small town life.
They discuss hijinks around the town, including the annual holiday lawn-display competition and the mysterious “Christmas Phantom” hellbent on destroying yard decorations.
Hoffman called the show “an affectionate commentary and satire of small town, southern life and attitudes.”
Some of the side stories include that of Stanley Bumiller attempting to end his probation, Bertha Bumiller’s struggle to hold her family together at Christmas and Joe Bob Lipsey’s fight to stage a production of “A Christmas Carol” despite the electric company’s threats to shut the lights off.
Texas theater veterans Jaston Williams and Joe Sears each play a dozen roles, male and female, young and old. There are quick costume changes and musical breaks.
“Many Christmastime film and theater offerings tend to be predictably sugary,” Hoffman said. “‘Tuna,’ for all its wild and crazy humor, is actually quite grounded in reality.”
Shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Children under 14 are free. The show is appropriate for kids over 10. ￼
