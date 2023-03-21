Carole King comes home in new documentary

On Thursday, March 23, Sun Valley Museum of Art will present the full-length concert documentary “Carole King: Home Again” at the Magic Lantern. There will be showtimes at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost. $10 members and $12 for nonmembers.

 Courtesy photo

In the early 1970s, Carole King was known as a lot of things. She was a Laurel Canyon icon. A songwriter’s songwriter. A secret ingredient in the studio. A wife and a mother.

But one thing she was not known for was being a star performer. That’s what made her 1973 performance at Central Park in front of an estimated 100,000 people so astonishing. The footage was locked away for decades—until now.

Spectators sat in the grass and belted along to the tunes as if sitting around a campfire, swaying with their eyes closed. Despite her sheepish nature, King can’t help but beam at the roars of applause.

