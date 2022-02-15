For its 2022 Gala Concert, the Sun Valley Music Festival will perform Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” on July 31. This lively choral conquest has the soul of an epic rock album.
Three soloists and two choirs totaling 150 singers will join the Festival’s orchestra and their thundering rhythm section, spreading goosebumps across the amphitheater lawn.
Orff composed the cantata in the 1930s based on the 13th century poetry series of the same name. The lyrics explore fate, religion and carnal desires.
Festival Music Director Alasdair Neale said he was thrilled to share this news. Neale described the “Carmina Burana” as “a piece that contains some of the most instantly recognizable music in the classical music repertoire.”
“It’s an absolutely thrilling ride that will feature a stellar lineup of soloists as well as the American Festival Chorus,” Neale said.
“Carmina Burana” is one of the most famous pieces of music of all time and not just in the classical realm. From an Oliver Stone film to an episode of “The Simpsons” to a Super Bowl commercial to YouTube Flash mobs, the piece has transcended time and genre.
This ticketed event helps SVMF raise funds, allowing their concerts and educational programs to operate for free year round.
Seats on the lawn cost $85. “Sponsor Package” tickets cost $1,250 and include premium reserved concert seats, a pre-concert cocktail reception, VIP parking and a seated post-concert dinner with a short performance from the concert’s three soloists at the Grill at Knob Hill, along with a chance to meet the artists. Tickets at the $275 and $550 levels include the pre-concert cocktail reception and preferred seating in the Pavilion. Reserved Pavilion seats costing $85 and $110 are also available.
Festival donors at the $1,250 and up levels, as well as Encore Society members, will be offered priority ticketing. Details for priority ticketing will be sent by email, the Festival said. Sales to the public open on Wednesday, April 13, at 9:00 a.m. MST. Public sales for Pavilion seating will take place online at svmusicfestival.org or by calling 208-622-5607. Public sales for general admission lawn tickets will be available online only. Sponsor Package tickets are only available by phone. ￼￼
