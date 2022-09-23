At a recent board meeting, Caritas Chorale members discussed their objectives: support the community with choral music and provide opportunities for those who love to sing together and celebrate.
Caritas Chorale invites friends to join them for a potluck dinner and sing-along on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. They don’t require an audition—just a love of choral music.
Bring your favorite dish to share. Table service and beverages will be provided.
Anyone interested should text or call Chorale President Richard Stahl at 814-251-2852.
The event will be held in the garden at Our Lady of the Snows, 206 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley. This outdoor space was the venue for the Chorale’s “Music in the Garden” concert in July.
“Our singers have found the garden at Our Lady of the Snows a wonderful place to sing: shady, beautiful and with good acoustics,” Stahl said.
Music Director R.L. Rowsey will provide copies of music to the group to sight read. The sing-along/rehearsal will follow the dinner.
“[We’re creating] a friendly environment where we could share some food, pull some favorite songs out of our files and just spend a little time singing together,” Rowsey said. “We realized this might also be the perfect opportunity for people who have always been curious about what it’s like to sing with Caritas to come and spend a little time with us.”
Stahl says Rowsey is a great motivator and teacher.
“We are using this great autumn season to share food and music in an outdoor setting,” Stahl said. “I would be elated if one or two individuals who are not now part of the Chorale would join us on Sunday. They will be richly rewarded.”
Board Member Gretel Kauffman says Caritas Chorale became complicated once COVID hit, rehearsing over Zoom or in-person while wearing masks.
“Opportunities to sing together in person have been limited these past two years, which makes gatherings like this feel all the more special,” Kauffman said. “Music has been a consistent source of joy for me, and I think for other Caritas members too, in these very inconsistent times. This singalong is an invitation to everyone in the community to share in that joy with us.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In