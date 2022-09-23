Chorus

The Caritas Chorale has approximately 60 members and performs free concerts annually, in addition to community outreach and musical fund-raising events.

At a recent board meeting, Caritas Chorale members discussed their objectives: support the community with choral music and provide opportunities for those who love to sing together and celebrate.

Caritas Chorale invites friends to join them for a potluck dinner and sing-along on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. They don’t require an audition—just a love of choral music.

Bring your favorite dish to share. Table service and beverages will be provided.

