This weekend, the ninth annual Festival of Nativities at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints takes place in Carey. Over 100 nativities from around the world will be there. There will be live music and refreshments. Bring the whole family!
Wanna hear a nativity joke? So, the three wise men arrive in Bethlehem to bring baby Jesus his gifts. The first wise man says, “I have brought you gold.” The second wise man says, “I have brought you frankincense." And the third wise man says, “But wait—there’s myrrh.” Nothing like some New Testament humor.
