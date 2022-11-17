The Liberty Theater has been a centerpiece for arts in the Wood River Valley for over 80 years. However, its future is murky.
Sun Valley Museum of Art offered to gift the Liberty building to The Liberty Theatre Company, giving a deadline of Dec. 31, 2022, to raise $1.7 million for renovations. So far, their “Relight the Liberty” campaign has only raised $717,000 from donations and pledges.
J.D. McDonnell is the executive director of The Liberty Theatre Company.
“The Liberty Theater Building is important to the community for both cultural and economic reasons,” McDonnell said. “It is sad to see so many empty retail spaces on Main Street, Hailey. The Liberty building is a foundation stone. If we are able to repair the building, it will be utilized to host our productions and will also be made available to other performing arts groups.
“The draw of people into Hailey with an active Liberty has a direct impact on the health of restaurants, bars and local shops. If we are unable to revive the building, it might be more difficult to stimulate the local economy. Ultimately, shows at the Liberty generate revenue for the entire town, not just the building itself.”
Claudia McCain is board president of the Company.
“When so much is changing, preserving The Liberty is our chance to hold on to our cultural history and provide a home for performing arts in the Wood River Valley,” McCain said.
To raise money, the Company has held fundraisers at private homes across the Valley, as well as social events around their productions. Their board and development committee, all volunteers, have utilized social media, email campaigns and word of mouth.
McDonnell understands the unique perspective of business dealings in the art community.
“We are very fortunate to have such talented artists in this community and within our company,” McDonnell said. “Harnessing artistic talent into a productive forum can be quite challenging and rewarding at the same time. Much of the operations and management is challenging though extremely rewarding once a production is underway.”
The bulk of the money, $1.2 million, would go into into structural repairs, including seismic upgrades as well and a new HVAC unit. The additional $500,000 would be set aside for ongoing needs of the building.
Those who want to help out can visit libertytheatrecompany.org. In addition, R.L. Rowsey is hosting “A Night of Sondheim” at the Sun Valley Opera House Dec. 2-4. Proceeds from the revue will go toward the fundraising campaign.
“This community is strong, and I believe we will, once again, come together in a way that preserves this building and stage as an epicenter of culture and economic growth engine for Hailey and the Wood River Valley,” McDonnell said.
SVMoA Executive Director Jennifer Wells Green says they have currently have no plans for the building if the fundraising is unsuccessful.
“The Sun Valley Museum of Art fully supports the Liberty Theatre Company’s campaign,” Green said. “We certainly hope they are successful in reaching their goal.” ￼
