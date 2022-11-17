Liberty Theatre Hailey Dusk

The Liberty Theatre in Hailey, home of the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Company of Fools, has gone without live audience plays since the pandemic hit.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Liberty Theater has been a centerpiece for arts in the Wood River Valley for over 80 years. However, its future is murky.

Sun Valley Museum of Art offered to gift the Liberty building to The Liberty Theatre Company, giving a deadline of Dec. 31, 2022, to raise $1.7 million for renovations. So far, their “Relight the Liberty” campaign has only raised $717,000 from donations and pledges.

J.D. McDonnell is the executive director of The Liberty Theatre Company.

