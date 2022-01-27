Calling all local artists: Ketchum Arts Festival applications are now open

The stage is set for this summer’s Ketchum Arts Festival. All they need is your art.
Applications are now open to participate in the festival, which will take place July 8-10. The festival will mark its 24th year this summer.
Each year, more than 100 artists participate, mostly from the Wood River Valley. The festival encourages all Blaine County Residents to apply, therefore local artists are not subject to a jurying process. Work by artists from other parts of Idaho will be juried.
The Ketchum Arts Festival was one of the first shows for local wood turner Sean Peterson.
“It really helped me get my foot in the door for other art shows,” Peterson said. “The Ketchum Arts Festival is a special opportunity for Idaho artists of all levels of experience and ability to showcase their works.”
Local mixed media artist Marjolaine Renfro believes it’s a win/win/win for artists, residents and visitors to the valley, who can take home something authentically Idaho.
“We, as artists, have the opportunity to show our work, which is an amazing blend of artistic talent,” she said. “The residents of our valley come out to enjoy the offerings of the arts and crafts, see friends, listen to music. The valley’s visitors experience is enhanced by the festive atmosphere and offerings.
“The site is beautiful, the art and crafts are amazing.”
Many of the artists depend on the festival for a large portion of their summer income.
“I am in my studio most of the time,” Renfro said. “[The festival] gives me the opportunity to see the many friends I do not see over the course of the year. It’s a time for me to reconnect with friends of 50-plus years, to connect with other artists, share ideas and inspirations. It’s definitely a highlight of my year.”
Those who apply before March 15 will receive the best rates and guaranteed inclusion in the festival guide. Applications after March 15 are subject to late fees.
