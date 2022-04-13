Local studio tours help artists—from jewelers to sculptors—share their process with the public. Although the summer installation isn’t until August, organizers are already gearing up by reaching out to artists in the area.
This year, the Artists’ Summer Studio Tour takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Artists have the option to stay open on Sunday if they so choose. Only professional artists should apply.
It costs $200 per artist for advertising. Interested artists should send cash or check to Lisa Holley, P. O. Box 3, Sun Valley, ID 83353 by June 1. Include an email with payment in order to receive a receipt. The limit is 40 artists.
Not everyone has a studio that is accessible to visitors. Therefore, artists that must display at a site away from their studios will be asked to demonstrate their talents at the chosen location. If that is not possible (i.e., with glass blowing) artists are asked to bring large photos, videos or some representation of their works. Only five artists are allowed at each location.
For any questions, email lisaholley_studio@yahoo.com. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In