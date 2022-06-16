The Cadillac Three’s Southern rock is explosive and delicate all at once. Jaren Johnston’s howl cuts through with tender melodies over soaring, twangy guitars. The drums pound like a heart high on adrenaline. The lyrics wash over you like a memory, a warm breeze on a night in late July.
Johnston is the fearless leader, driving the songs with his guitar riffs and songwriting. Neil Mason is the business-minded anchor on drums. Kelby Ray is the glue that holds it all together. A virtuoso musician, he is versed on many instruments including lap steel, bass guitar and backup vocals.
Ray’s upbeat Southern cadence makes you smile even when he’s not telling a joke.
“We’ve got a range of styles within our songs,” Ray said. “So there’s a little bit out there for everybody.”
The Cadillac Three plays at the Sun Valley Pavilion Saturday, June 18. Tickets range from $25-$110. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Powell Brothers play at 6:30 p.m. The Cadillac Three take the stage at 8:15 p.m.
Stella’s Shelter Fund is the non-profit beneficiary of the event. Every ticket purchased helps raise funds for Stella’s.
Local favorites and fellow power trio The Powell Brothers return to Ketchum to open.
“The live show is a party—literally a party from start to finish,” Taylor Powell of The Powell Brothers said. “The Cadillac Three is a band that you must see live. These guys know how to perform and send the crowd into a frenzy.”
For the Cadillac Three, live shows are to entertain themselves as much as the audience.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” Ray said. “We mix it up all the time. That’s how we keep it interesting for us and for fans who come to see us ... You don’t know what to expect, that’s part of the charm of what we do.”
They switch up the setlist all the time.
“We don’t really know what we’re going to play until right before we go onstage,” Ray said.
They usually have an idea of how it will start and how it will end. “In between, it’s just a free for all,” Ray said. “There’s not really any rhyme or reason to it. We go with the flow and feed off the crowd.”
The music transitions from the high voltage “Blue El Camino,” to funky jams, to the crowd-pleasing “The South.”
“There’s so many I don’t even know where to start ... I’m proud of all of them, really,” Ray said.
Someone in the crowd may yell out a song they haven’t played in months, sending the show in a totally different trajectory. Soon, they will headline shows in the U.K.
“It’s a lot of fun to be us, I’m not going to lie,” Ray said.
They grew up together in Nashville.
“We’re lucky enough to be old friends in a band for so long together,” Ray said. “The longer you play together, the more you learn to move with each other in a way you couldn’t before and you can’t unless you are in a band for a long time.”
Drifting in and out of other bands, discarding names and lineups, they have been The Cadillac Three for the past decade.
“We started a band together and kind of haven’t stopped,” Ray said. “That’s the short version.”
They idolized Southern rock legends like Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers Band. They incorporated the heavy rock from 90s bands like Rage Against the Machine, Pantera and Metallica.
“That’s why we have such a strong variety of songs and styles that attracts a lot of different types of fans,” Ray said.
Through their extensive touring, they’ve brushed shoulders with some of their heroes, including ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“We’ve made friends with so many country stars along the way,” Ray said.
Lately, they’ve been on tour opening for Little Big Town and superstar Miranda Lambert. Backstage, they write songs together. The Cadillac Three studies her magnetic stage presence.
“She’s super cool and laid back,” Ray said. “We all just sit around and have drinks with her after. Sometimes before the show.”
The band is no stranger to collaboration. Their hit single “The South” features Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Mike Eli. The song nabbed them a nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
“It’s always fun to be nominated, but just being able to be out here doing what we’re doing and people coming to the shows, that’s enough of an award for me,” Ray said. “I don’t need to be listed in a category or whatever.”
The road life is not always easy.
“It’s still tough out here sometimes,” Ray said. Just last week, the air conditioning on their tour bus went out. “Sometimes things break.” They all have families, and they “bring home on the road when we can,” Ray said. Still, they are driven by the same dream as when they were kids jamming in the garage: to be rockstars bringing the South to the rest of the country.
“We’re just lucky to still love being out here doing this stuff,” Ray said. “That’s why we’re coming all the way to Idaho. We go all over the place, man. Anywhere somebody will have us, we try to play.
“I hope everyone goes home with a little bit of a hangover but nothing too bad,” Ray added. “Or, at least, if it’s not a hangover, a bangover—head-banging so hard your neck hurts.” ￼
